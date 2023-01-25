F1 2023: Every driver and team can now use the 'Driver's Eye' camera angle

The latest innovation in F1, the 'Driver's Eye', will be available for every driver in the 2023 season. The innovation, also termed "the helmet cam" has been sporadically introduced and trialed by multiple teams, including Alfa Romeo (with Guanyu Zhou) in the last couple of years.

The helmet cam's introduction had more or less brought out a positive reaction from F1 fans as it opened the door for a completely new perspective while driving. The camera also served as an indicator of how unstable a driver's view is while driving and how tough a task he accomplishes.

Not only that, the driver's eye was one of the better indicators of the porpoising effect in cars. More often than not, for cars like Ferrari and Mercedes, which tend to bounce a lot, the driver's eye could in the future show how tough it was to navigate and drive these cars.

This was first reported by Giuliano Duchessa from formu1a.uno as he tweeted:

"Agreement between Racing Force Group and #F1 The 'Driver's Eye' (the FIA approved micro camera which has a diameter of 8 millimeters and weighs 1.43 grams) will be available this year for all the drivers and all helmet manufacturers on the grid @formu1a__uno"

Since the agreement has been reached between the Racing force group and F1, the Driver's eye is surely going to feature a lot more this season.

F1's latest innovation has its fair share of detractors as well

While the sport tends to innovate and bring in changes to improve engagement as well as the viewing experience of fans, there are many that are not truly on board with the latest innovation.

One of the biggest reasons behind it is the change in viewing perspective. It takes a few moments to adjust to the driver cam in terms of viewing. Not only that, but it's also not the most stable view because of which fans can find it hard to perceive which part of the track the driver is on and then correlate it with the stage of the race or any other time of running during the weekend.

For now, though, the latest innovation has been given the green light, which means that there are more people in favor of the innovation than against it.

