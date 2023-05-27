F1 2023 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying time, where to watch, and more explored

F1 is back in the streets of Monte Carlo for the 2023 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix. The three practice sessions are now over and what awaits is the exciting qualifying session. Since the track is so hard to overtake on, this session will matter the most to teams, especially the ones who are trying to make it to the top.

Saturday's qualifying session will soon be taking place on the track, and with all the drivers in preparation for the final session before the main race, here are the official timings for different time zones around the world.

Official timings for F1 Monaco GP (Qualifying session)

GMT - 14:00 - 15:00

CEST - 16:00 - 17:00 (Track Timing)

IST - 19:30 - 20:30

PST - 07:00 - 08:00

Streaming details

The qualifying session will be available to stream on F1TV, especially for fans in countries like India, where there is no official television partner to broadcast the race. Fans with a subscription to F1TV Pro will be able to watch the qualifying session and any of the onboard views of their favourite driver, a live track map, and a special data handling tool.

This service has been made available by F1 in a lot of countries, but there still are quite a few where it is not available. There will also be the option to just watch the live timings through the same.

Who is looking the strongest after the 3 practice sessions at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Although the first practice session was a little hard for Max Verstappen, he caught on with the momentum of his previous wins in the season and was able to top the charts in the remaining two practice sessions. This pretty much makes it apparent that Red Bull is still quite strong, despite other teams bringing in new upgrades.

At the same time, Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari has had quite a mixed practice. He was the second fastest at the end of FP2, but during the final session, he complained to his team about the drivability of the car. Pointing out that the car is hard to drive at the swimming pool section, Leclerc wanted a change in the setup.

Mercedes meanwhile, has brought in a completely different look to their sidepods. The 'zero pods' design has disappeared, but it is a little hard to speculate if the changes have made them any better. Lewis Hamilton crashed out during the final moments of FP3, trying to correct an oversteer, which brought out the red flag and the remaining few minutes of the session were called off. This saw Lance Stroll finishing third fastest. Fernando Alonso, his teammate, was on a hotlap at the moment.

