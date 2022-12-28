F1 2023: Which drivers are out of a contract next year?

As the 2023 F1 season approaches, some drivers have already renewed their contracts with their respective teams. Many of them, however, have contracts that end after 2023. Hence, they can either extend their contracts before the end of next season or leave the team, or the sport. As of now, seven drivers out of 20 do not have contracts beyond 2023.

Of course, contracts in Formula 1 are not always followed strictly since the team and the driver can decide to part ways at any moment. Daniel Ricciardo, for example, left McLaren even though he had a contract ending in 2023. Here are all the drivers who will have to renew their contracts after the 2023 F1 season.

Drivers who have to renew their contract after the 2023 F1 season

Logan Sargeant

After Nicolas Latifi left Williams after a poor stint in the sport, he was replaced by the American driver. Sargeant has driven in F3 and F2 championships and was one of the favorites to join the sport. Though he will be starting his F1 career in 2023, his contract with Williams ends that very year. Usually, rookies are not offered long-term contracts as they have to prove their worth to stay in the team and the sport.

Nyck de Vries

In 2022, the Dutchman drove for several teams during practice sessions and drove a full race for Williams in Monza when Alex Albon was diagnosed with appendicitis. Hence, he was finally given a seat on the grid by AlphaTauri for 2023. Similar to Logan Sargeant, de Vries will also receive a one-year contract.

Nico Hulkenberg

After the 2022 F1 season ended, Mick Schumacher parted ways with Haas and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. The German is no stranger to the sport as he has been around since 2010, most recently playing the role of a reserve driver for Aston Martin. He too has a contract with Haas which will end after 2023.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu had a great first season in the sport, if not the best. The Chinese picked up several points in 2022 and ended up 18th in the drivers' championship. Despite being so far behind his experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas, he has proved his worth and was offered another year in Alfa Romeo. The Sauber family, however, has several junior drivers who will be trying to get a seat in F1; hence, Zhou has to prove his worth once again to continue further.

Formula 1 @F1



A solid first year for



#AbuDhabiGP @alfaromeoorlen Our Rookie of the Year award goes to... our only rookie on the gridA solid first year for @ZhouGuanyu24 Our Rookie of the Year award goes to... our only rookie on the grid 😆A solid first year for @ZhouGuanyu24 👊#AbuDhabiGP @alfaromeoorlen https://t.co/7PTqgekFcg

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen surprised the entire F1 fanbase and paddock as he returned to the sport with Haas replacing Nikita Mazepin. He had a good season even though the American team struggled to develop their car and keep scoring points. The Dane even bagged a pole position in Brazil. Hence, his contract was also extended till the end of 2023.

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda had tough rookie seasons in 2021 and 2022. He himself admitted that he was not expecting a contract extension after his first year in the sport. He, however, improved a bit in 2022 and earned himself another year at AlphaTauri. With several competent Red Bull junior drivers in the junior series, Yuki Tsunoda will need to prove himself in 2023 to continue in the sport.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Yuki Tsunoda signs another contract with Alpha Tuari for the 2023 season.



#F1 : Yuki Tsunoda signs another contract with Alpha Tuari for the 2023 season. 📰 : Yuki Tsunoda signs another contract with Alpha Tuari for the 2023 season. #F1 https://t.co/wkrrZ1qoAw

Lewis Hamilton

Though F1 fans could be surprised to see Lewis Hamilton on this list, the seven-time world champion's contract will indeed end after the 2023 F1 season. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has, however, confirmed that he and Hamilton will be discussing the contract extension details and signing the deal before the next season begins. Moreover, the 37-year-old has shown his determination and passion to continue in the sport and perform at the highest level.

Poll : 0 votes