F1 2024 car launch: Ferrari car reveal timings, where to watch and more

Scuderia Ferrari is set to reveal their 2024 F1 challenger on February 13 at 11 am GMT (12 pm CET, 6 am EST, 1 pm EET, 3 am PST). The event will be streamed live on Ferrari's YouTube channel.

The Italian outfit was the first team to announce the date of the 2024 car reveal back in December. The challenger, named SF-24, is expected to be a strong car after its progressive development during the previous season. The team finished in third place in the championship, three points short of Mercedes.

Ferrari recently posted a clip on their social media handles with the sound of the SF-24 roaring in Maranello. Along with that, they have been teasing hints of the car. In a very recent clip, some yellow outlines could be seen along with the signature red color.

The race suits that were disclosed earlier showed a hint of yellow with red and white as well. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seen wearing the suits. While most teams have been focusing on reducing the weight with less paint, it looks like the Scuderia might have a vividly colored paint job.

Carlos Sainz aiming to win the World Championship in his final season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025. This has been quoted as the biggest move in F1 by many. He is set to replace Carlos Sainz, who has been racing with the team since the 2021 season.

In the time he has spent with the team so far, Sainz has managed to win two Grands Prix; his only career victories so far. His win at the 2023 Singapore GP was the only race throughout the season where a non-Red Bull driver won.

While it might be expected that leaving Ferrari would be disappointing for Sainz, he revealed to Sky Italia that it wasn't.

"No, I was not disappointed," F1 quoted him as saying. "Experiencing Ferrari from the inside, I already knew several things, and I prepared with the team for future changes."

Despite his strong mentality, Sainz revealed that it isn't the "best feeling" to start a season knowing that he won't have a seat after the year. Still, he is hoping to get his hands on the title in 2024 and win the World Championship.

"It’s definitely not the best feeling to start with the season, but the moment I put on my helmet in Bahrain and go out on the track, the only feeling I’ll have is the will to go harder and harder, also aiming to win the championship," the Spaniard said.

While the team is expected to be much stronger in the upcoming season, it is hard to assess if they would compete at the top.