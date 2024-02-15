F1 2024 car launch: Red Bull car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

The Red Bull Racing F1 team is planning to launch its 2024 F1 car on Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 pm GMT.

The defending world champions is the last F1 team to reveal its 2024 car livery. The Austrian team will most likely unveil its livery on a show car, while the actual chassis will reveal itself during pre-season testing. In 2023, Red Bull went to New York for the car launch. But for 2024, it is sticking to its roots and will go live from the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

Red Bull Racing's official YouTube channel already has a scheduled livestream page where fans can sit and wait for the event.

For quite some time now, Red Bull has not changed its liveries too drastically. There are strong chances that the team will stick to a similar livery from last year.

Red Bull was extremely dominant in the 2023 F1 season, winning 21 out of 22 races. Max Verstappen was the one spearheading the dominance, winning 19 of those 21 races himself. The team ended the season by winning their sixth constructors' championship with ease, while the Dutchman clinched his third consecutive title.

However, the defending champions did not start 2024 on the most positive note. Team principal Christian Horner was recently investigated by Red Bull itself for accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. As of now, no conclusions have been made, and there are still questions about whether Horner will be seen during the event or not.

Adrian Newey shares the dilemma Red Bull is facing regarding its future car concept

Adrian Newey recently stated that despite dominating the entire field, Red Bull is currently facing some issues as to which direction it must take in development. As of now, the team has been widely successful on the path it took to develop the RB18 and RB19.

However, on the Talking Bulls podcast, Newey explained that Red Bull is deciding whether to place a team of engineers to find a completely new car concept or stick with the same one.

"It’s a difficult one. There is that [dilemma] of: should we have a group that goes out and looks at completely left-field ideas, or do we keep developing the route we’ve taken?" Newey stated.

"We’re resource-limited, so we can’t do everything. We can’t look at every avenue, so we’ve taken the approach of developing what we’ve got. Hopefully, that’ll be the prudent thing," he added.

The RB20 will also be developed with the same concept as the RB19. Since Newey admitted that Red Bull is currently limited in resources, it needs to stick to one development path.