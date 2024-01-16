F1 2024 Season car launch dates: All crucial dates explored

As the 2024 F1 season approaches, all teams are gearing up to reveal their brand new machines, which they will run next year. The usual car launch period is a week before the first pre-season testing day. This year, pre-season testing begins on February 21, 2024, with the first race of the season, the Bahrain GP, taking place on February 29, 2024.

Hence, most teams have already started announcing when they will reveal their brand new liveries and commence their season.

2024 F1 car launch dates for every team

As of now, seven out of 10 F1 teams have set the date for their car launches. Here is the following list of dates:

Williams: February 5

Stake: February 5

Alpine: February 7

Aston Martin: February 12

Ferrari: February 13

Mercedes: February 14

Red Bull: February 15

McLaren: TBC

AlphaTauri: TBC

Haas: TBC

Williams and Stake F1 Team will be the first teams to showcase their new cars, race suits, and aims for the 2024 season, followed by Alpine. In the third week of February, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull will unveil their machines.

McLaren, Haas, and AlphaTauri have not yet announced their car launch dates. They will all announce the dates soon.

The length of the car launch can drastically vary. While some smaller teams simply showcase the new livery through pictures or videos, others do a massive event for it, where they showcase the car, the race suit, and even hold an interview. Most of the launches will have drivers and a few seniors of the team present.

Apart from new liveries and interviews about a team's aim for 2024, another interesting aspect of car launches is that some teams don't even show the actual new car that they will run in the new season. Some teams only launch their livery and present new sponsors in a show car rather than whipping out their new chassis. This is mainly to keep the actual machine hidden from rivals until the first pre-season session.

While some teams like Stake F1 Team and AlphaTauri will have completely different looks because of changes in title sponsors and brand changes, other teams like Red Bull could most likely showcase the same-old livery they have been rocking for several years now.