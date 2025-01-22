F1 2025 car launch: Ferrari car reveal timings, where to watch and more

Ferrari will launch its 2025 car next month at two separate events. The first reveal of the car, showing off its livery, will take place at the F1 75 event on February 18, and the second reveal, which will include the car getting some time on track along with an in-depth look at the vehicle, will take place the day after at the Fiorano track in Italy.

The F1 75 event will take place at the O2 Arena in London and will feature all 10 teams from the grid, including Ferrari, attending the event with their drivers and team principals. This event will allow fans to get a chance to see Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's livery for the upcoming season. February 18 will be the first time we know what the 2025 car will look paint-job-wise as the car being used, according to team boss Fred Vasseur, will be a show car outfitted with the livery for the upcoming season.

On February 19, Ferrari will reveal its 2025 car in all its glory at the Fiorano test track. The event will be behind closed doors, but Vasseur revealed that the vehicle will be run on that day. Whether Hamilton or Leclerc will drive is unclear. After the launch, the team will move it to Sakhir in time for pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Fans will be able to catch how the new 2025 car looks during the livestream of the F1 75 event.

Livestream time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST / 01:30 IST

Livestream location: While official details are yet to be released, it is most likely that the event will be streamed on F1's YouTube channel and possibly broadcast by SkySports.

Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari debut in 2023 car at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton had his first testing session earlier today when he drove the team's 2023 edition of the car at the Fiorano track, the site of the 2025 car's reveal next month.

Apart from spending time on the track, Hamilton also visited the Maranello factory earlier this week, interacting with fans who had gathered to witness the Briton's first day with the Prancing Horses. He also toured the team's HQ, meeting employees and the team bosses. Earlier today, the driver also posted a first look at him in the red uniform with the helmet he used in the test session on Instagram.

The former Mercedes driver joined Ferrari after securing seven driver championships, 105 wins, 202 podium finishes, and 104 pole positions. With the 2025 car, the British driver will attempt to secure his eighth world championship and assist in Ferrari's endeavor to score the first constructors' championship since 2008.

