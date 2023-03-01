F1 academy appoint Susie Wolff as Managing Director

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, has been appointed as the managing director of the F1 Academy. The all-female driver series was announced last season, replacing the W-series. Wolff will work alongside academy general manager Bruno Michel.

Taking on the role of Managing Director, Susie Wolff aims to develop and prepare young female drivers. Wolff brings unique insight to the managerial structure, having previously been a driver and a team principal herself.

Wolff said in a press release:

“The F1 Academy presents an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry by creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their journey to the elite levels of motorsport, both on and off the racetrack.”

“There is a lot of work to be done, but there is also a clear determination to get this right. In doing so, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing.”

Susie Wolff has a wealth of experience as she was a test driver for Williams and drove in the DTM series. She also held the team principal role for the Venturi Formula E team between 2018 and 2022. In 2016, Wolff launched the Dare to be Different venture, aimed at increasing and inspiring female participation in the grassroots of the sport.

Susie Wolff will report directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. Domenicali welcomed her to the position on Wednesday:

“She has a wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge that will be of huge benefit to all of us and the drivers who are on their journey to progress through the racing pyramid.”

Wolff believes the academy will inspire women across the world to achieve their dreams, saying:

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

F1 Academy 2023 schedule

The all-female racing series features five teams and 15 drivers racing at seven events across the globe in 21 total races. The inaugural season of the academy has its season opener on April 28 at the Red Bull Ring.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 season:

28-29 April Spielberg, Austria 05-07 May Valencia, Spain 19-21 May Barcelona, Spain 23-25 June Zandvoort, Netherlands 07-09 July Monza, Italy 29-30 July Le Castellet, France 20-22 October Austin, USA

