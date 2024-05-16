F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey says “At some point I’ll probably go again” amid interest from Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

Adrian Newey hinted at staying in F1 after his stint with Red Bull which could be a positive sign for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari as they reportedly seek to join hands with the famed designer. As F1's aero wizard prepares to leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, it has become an excellent opportunity for multiple teams to hire him.

Newey's excellence in designing cars has led him to 25 championship victories (drivers and constructors combined), and RBR still leads the current season with the RB20. Although his future plans remain unclear, a major question is whether he will continue to work in F1 or decide to retire, given he is 65 years old and has worked for well over three decades in the sport.

Eddie Jordan asked Newey a similar question on Oyster Yachts's YouTube channel regarding his future in the sport. The latter replied with a hint that he might be staying in the sport for a longer time. He said:

"Honestly, I’ve wanted to work in motor racing, as a designer, since I was the age of eight or 10, and I’ve been lucky enough to fulfill that ambition, to have got that first job, and been in motor racing ever since."

"Every day has just been a bonus really, I love what I do, so at some point I guess I’ll have a bit of a holiday and as Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, ‘I feel a little bit tired at the moment’, but at some point I’ll probably go again," Newey added (3:20).

Newey has been reportedly linked to Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton making the move to the Scuderia as well. The latter will move to the team in 2025 and has previously spoken about the advantage of signing the F1 aero wizard to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton feels Adrian Newey would be a "privilege to work with" at Ferrari

With Ferrari currently competing for the top spots, the team can be expected to improve its performance in the future. The new engine regulations will kick in the 2026 F1 season and that presents an opportunity for many teams, including the Italian outfit.

Lewis Hamilton mentioned how given Adrian Newey's track record, adding him to the team would be a privilege. He was quoted as saying via Sky Sports:

"Adrian has got such a great history and track record. He's obviously done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge he has. I think he would be an amazing addition."

"Ferrari have already got a great team. They are already making huge progress and strides, their car is quicker this year. He [Newey] would be a privilege to work with," he added.

If Adrian Newey joins Ferrari in 2025, he will have time to develop the team's car for the 2026 season with the new regulations. Lewis Hamilton, too, is expected to fight for his eighth championship. He will be partnered by Charles Leclerc in the team.