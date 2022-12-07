F1 aims to reduce travel-based emissions by adopting 'more regional approach' to the calendar

F1 is gradually aiming to reduce emissions in whichever way possible. One method involves reduced travel and strategically changing the season schedule accordingly.

As many know, the F1 circus keeps moving to different countries on different continents. Moving the entire paddock from one location to another usually requires a lot of cargo and passenger planes, which can cause massive amounts of emission. Hence, in the coming years, the sport is aiming for a more regional approach where the races will be grouped in a similar location and be held next to each other.

Scott @Scott14621389 @SkySportsF1 If @F1 really wanted to reduce it's carbon footprint it would group races by region. Just look at many different times they travel to the middle east and north America, criss crossing the world. Sort the calendar out and do one region at a time. @SkySportsF1 If @F1 really wanted to reduce it's carbon footprint it would group races by region. Just look at many different times they travel to the middle east and north America, criss crossing the world. Sort the calendar out and do one region at a time.

This will practically reduce the number of long haul flights to different continents, consequently reducing the overall emission as well. This means that in the coming years, the season calendars will have races in each continent placed next to each other. Even though they will have to move the entire paddock, massive cargo planes will not be required as many things can be moved through roads as well.

Since the sport aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and travel contributes to more than half of the emissions, this could prove to be a major step towards that goal.

Additionally, several other updates like 100% renewable energy used in F1 offices and paddocks, more efficient cargo planes, etc., are at work. F1 has even confirmed an increase in remote broadcast operations which will reduce the number of staff and equipment required in the paddock.

FIA taking steps to avoid 2022 F1 Japanese GP points confusion

At the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, there was a lot of confusion regarding the number of points awarded to the drivers. Due to heavy rainfall and a fatal accident involving Carlos Sainz, the race was red flagged but soon resumed as a shortened race.

Though the FIA had the shortened race points system ready, it didn't apply since the race was not suspended permanently. This was even more annoying for fans since Max Verstappen was just a few points away from winning his second drivers' world championship in Japan.

FIA @fia



fia.com/news/fia-imple… FIA to implement procedural measures based on the findings of the review into incidents at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix FIA to implement procedural measures based on the findings of the review into incidents at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prixfia.com/news/fia-imple…

Hence, after the 2022 F1 season ended, the FIA is willing to change certain wordings in the sporting regulations to avoid any future mishaps. They also looked into the matter of the tractor which was on the track while Pierre Gasly's car was running on the track under the red flag scenario.

Additionally, they are also considering extending the overall time window in which a Grand Prix takes place. Usually after a long red flag, a two-hour timer starts during the race instead of the number of laps. However, this itself takes place inside the three-hour time window.

FIA are discussing extending the time window from three to four hours, allowing more racing to happen, reducing the chances of a shortened race and giving fewer points to drivers and teams.

Poll : 0 votes