F1 to allow aircraft flyovers at the 2022 British Grand Prix, days after announcing a blanket ban on pre-race military flypasts

F1 has confirmed that the Red Arrows will be allowed to fly over during the 2022 British Grand Prix, days after announcing an outright ban on military aircraft flying by during races. This was confirmed in a report carried by racingnews365.com.

The Red Arrows have been a mainstay at the Silverstone circuit in years past and have used older aircraft in their displays. F1, however, took a stance to end all aerial displays that used military aircraft and planes that did not use sustainable fuel.

Initially, the sport took this decision in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions as they aim to be more sustainable for the future. Another reason behind the decision was to eliminate any opportunities for military posturing by host nations of various races.

The concession to the British aerobatics display team comes after a request from the race organizers of the British Grand Prix to F1. The concession was made since the Red Arrows do not fly in squadron colors and use retro aircraft instead of current versions of fighter planes used by the United Kingdom.

The Red Arrows will also be exempt from using sustainable fuels as their aircraft will not be able to function with modern fuel. A fuel exemption will also be given to Red Bull for their flying display before the Austrian Grand Prix at the Spielberg circuit. The ban on combat military planes will remain in effect regardless of this.

Lewis Hamilton's retirement could be 'an indictment of F1', feels Toto Wolff

While fans can rejoice in the Red Arrows' presence at the British Grand Prix, it remains unclear if they will see Lewis Hamilton race at Silverstone in 2022. The Briton, who has won his home race eight times, is reportedly 'disillusioned' since his loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team principal stated that should Hamilton opt to walk away from the sport, it would be 'an indictment of F1'. Wolff made the comments during an interview with Austrian publication Kronen Zeitung. He said:

“I really hope that we will see him again. He is the most important part of our sport. It would be an indictment of Formula 1 as a whole if the best driver decided to quit because of hare-brained decisions.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Hamilton has been silent since that loss to Verstappen. Reports suggest he will decide on his future in the sport after the results of the FIA's ongoing internal investigation into the end of the 2021 season finale.

Edited by Anurag C