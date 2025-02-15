F1 analyst Will Buxton shares a "letter of love" for IndyCar's home on Valentine's Day

Commentator and motorsports analyst Will Buxton shared a "letter of love" for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the home of the Indy 500 and IndyCar's most prestigious venue on Valentine's Day. Buxton has joined Fox Sports' commentary team for the 2025 IndyCar series, switching over from F1 TV.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is considered the heart of IndyCar with a legacy that stretches back to 1909 when it first opened. It has been the home of the Indy 500 since 1911, a race that is not only the crown jewel of IndyCar but also one of the most prestigious events in international motorsports.

The venue is sacred ground for IndyCar fans and the same is the case for Will Buxton. The Brit joins Fox Sports' IndyCar coverage as lead commentator in 2025 after spending all his professional career working in Formula One.

On Friday, Will Buxton shared, what he described as, a letter of love for the IMS on the occasion of not only Valentine's Day but also to mark 100 days left to the 2025 Indy 500. Buxton said via an Instagram story:

"Today signifies 100 days to the 2025 Indianapolis 500. So this, a message, a letter of love, if you will, to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When did I fall in love with the IMS? I didn't realize I had fallen in love with it until my very last piece to camera for my very first broadcast at the Indy 500." explained Buxton [via @wbuxtonofficial]

"The sun was setting behind the bleachers, behind the grandstands, and I got really, really emotional because I suddenly realized I had no idea when I was going to return, and as it transpires, I wasn't going to come back, and I wouldn't be back until 2025 when I have the honor of calling the 33 cars and drivers to green at the Indy 500. So, happy Valentine's day, IMS. I love you and can't wait to see you in 100 days." added Buxton, as he shared his emotional story with the track.

Will Buxton began his career in motorsports in 2002 as a writer for the official F1 magazine. Over the next few years, he rose to prominence working as a pit-lane reporter in F1 for Fox Sports and NBC Sports. He then worked as the host for F1 TV from 2018 up until his move over to America in 2025.

Will Buxton shares Zak Brown's advice about joining IndyCar

Will Buxton interviewing Zak Brown at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Will Buxton has shared the three-word advice McLaren CEO Zak Brown gave him encouraging to join Fox's IndyCar coverage. Buxton claims he asked the American if he should join the coverage and if the broadcasters were serious about their work.

The Briton claims Brown gave him a fairly blunt response when he asked him via text message:

"I said to Zak: ‘I think IndyCar can be incredible, but do you believe that the growth potential is there? And, from everything you’ve heard from Fox, are they as serious as they seem about it?’” [via The Race]

“Zak replied with a text message that was three words, and it just said: ‘F**king do it!’ That was literally all I needed to know.” added Buxton.

NBC Sports previously had the rights to broadcast the IndyCar Series since 2019 but their contract was not renewed upon its expiration at the end of the 2024 season. Fox Sports has secured the rights starting in the 2025 season on a multi-year agreement, which includes exclusive coverage of all 17 races.

