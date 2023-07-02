F1 announces contract extension of Formula 1 track till 2030

The Austrian GP will remain on the F1 race calendar until at least 2030 as the governing body signed a fresh contract extension with the promoter of the race on Sunday (July 2).

F1 had earlier extended its contract with the race from 2024 to 2027, reaching an agreement to extend that deal by another three years.

The extension was announced just ahead of Sunday's race after F1 signed a new contract with the race promoter and subsidiary of Red Bull, Projekt Spielberg.

Located in the Styrian hills, the Austrian track has been present on the calendar since it returned in 2014 after being absent for over a decade. This has proved to be a popular destination for F1 fans worldwide.

Speaking about the announcement the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said :

"I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria. The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible, and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030."

He added:

"The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us."

Red Bull's CEO of corporate projects and investments, Oliver Mintzlaff said that the announcement is great news for everyone involved. He added that this will strengthen the position of the Spielberg location and also continue one of the unique, atmospheric races on the calendar.

Here's all you need to know about the F1 Austrian GP track

The Austrian facility first hosted F1 as the Österreichring between 1970 and 1987 and has a rich history in the sport. The track was shortened and renamed to the A1-Ring before hosting the Austrian GP between 1997 and 2003

Red Bull founder and Styrian local, Dietrich Mateschitz bought and re-branded the circuit in 2011 before returning it to the F1 schedule in 2014 post renovations.The 2023 Austrian GP is the first race since Mateschitz passed away in October last year.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be looking to record their fourth Austrian GP win at the venue. Prior to this, Verstappen won at the Red Bull ring in 2018, 2019, and 2021. He also won the Styrian GP in 2020 when two races were hosted on back-to-back weekends to kick off the season.

