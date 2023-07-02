Lewis Hamilton gives “heartbreaking” tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff who died in Spa

Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Dilano Van 't Hoff, the aspiring Dutch team MP Motorsport, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

He reshared F1’s post of the F4 driver and added a heartfelt message.

"Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with his family, Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton takes to social media to pay tribute to the deceased driver

The Mercedes team wrote:

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van't Hoff following today's tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa."

Following suit, Mercedes driver George Russell added his own tribute and said:

"I am truly saddened to hear of Dilano's passing today in Spa. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The 18-year-old Dilano Van 't Hoff passed away in a multiple-car crash in Belgium this weekend. This was the 4th round of FRECA (Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine).

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were a few others who paid respects to Dilano Van 't Hoff apart from Lewis Hamilton

The current championship leader, Max Verstappen, also paid his tribute to Dilano Van 't Hoff as he shared the F1's post on his Instagram story and tweeted about the same. He said:

"Extremely sad to hear the news about Dilano today... I want to send my condolences to Dilano's family and loved ones."

Red Bull Racing also made a statement condoling the death of the young driver and said:

"Our hearts go out to Dilano’s family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon."

Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz wrote:

"Terrible news from Spa. We've just learned Dilano Van't Hoff has passed away after a big accident in Formula Regional. It is an extremely sad day for the entire motorsport family and my thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends."

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll urged for amends to be made to the circuit ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix after the tragic death of Dilano Van 't Hoff. He compared this incident to the death of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert in 2019, emphasizing the F1 bosses to consider more safety measures.

This is what Lance Stroll had to say to the reporters:

"It's not fair what happened today. That corner needs to be changed. We've been saying it for years,"

He further said:

"They need to do something. Playing with fire in a couple of weeks' time. Again. We seriously need to think about what to do with that corner because it's never fun going through there."

Poll : 0 votes