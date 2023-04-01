F1 Australian GP 2023: Timings for all regions explored for Sunday’s main race in Melbourne

The Australian Grand Prix for Formula 1 in 2023, the third round of the F1 season, will officially take place this weekend in Melbourne on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Here's how you can enjoy the third race of the 2023 Formula One season.

Following suit in Melbourne, Red Bull appear to be the favorites after dominating in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, the team has only won one race at Albert Park in their nearly two-decade-long F1 history.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will lead the grid followed by both of the Mercedes drivers behind him. Unfortunately, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez will be at the back of the grid after crashing and failing to set a time in Q1. Spanish driver Fernando Alonso managed to get his Aston Martin car into P4.

Charles Leclerc won the Australian GP in 2022 and will be looking to replicate that success this year after suffering against both the Red Bull and Aston Martin drivers in the season's first two races.

2023 Australian Grand Prix in various time zones

IST AEST ET CEST BST GMT PT JST Race 10.30 15:00 1:00 7:00 6:00 5:00 22:00 (Sat) 14:00

Unfortunately, for F1 enthusiasts in India, Formula 1 races are no longer shown live on any television network in the country. To watch this year's races, they must now access F1 TV, the official F1 OTT portal, in India.

F1: Mercedes back on top after qualifying in the top three for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the pole position for Red Bull in the Australian Grand Prix, proving that he's still the obvious favorite for the upcoming race on Sunday after dominating the testing, chilly conditions in Melbourne, and setting four new lap records at Albert Park.

He overtook both Mercedes' cars, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to finish second and third respectively. Nevertheless, this was still a fantastic achievement for the Brackley-based team, who have certainly had a difficult season. With Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso finished fourth.

Fans across the world are delighted to see both Mercedes cars qualifying into the top three for Sunday's race. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was particularly very happy with the team's results. During a post-quali interview, Hamilton stated:

"This is totally unexpected and I'm really proud of the team. George did really well and for us to be up on the two front rows is a dream for us. We’re all working as hard as we can and hope tomorrow we can give them a run for their money.”

Interestingly, one Red Bull car will be leading the grid, while the other will be at the back. Following an unfortunate incident, Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was planning to fight Max Verstappen for the championship this year, experienced a major setback. In Q1, he locked up entering turn three and slammed into the sand, ending his session in 20th position. Reportedly, the Mexican driver had trouble in final practice and informed his crew that the car was having a problem that was causing it to lock up.

