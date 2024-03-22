F1 Australian Grand Prix starting time brought forward after last year’s restart mayhem

F1 heads to Albert Park, Melbourne, for the third race of the season, as the 3.28 mile (5.3 km) circuit is set to host the Australian Grand Prix. This year's race schedule has seen slight changes for the European audience due to the difference in daylight savings, and the delayed 2023 race.

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix is scheduled at 15:00 local time, similar to the start time of the 2023 event. However, since Daylight Savings time has not yet started in Europe, the difference between the time zones is 10 hours, unlike last year's event.

This year's race is scheduled at 5 AM CET/ 4 AM UK time for the European audience compared to the 7 AM CET/ 6 AM UK time for the 2023 edition of the event. Hence, the European F1 viewers will have to wake up earlier this year.

Formula 1 could have scheduled the race at 16:00 local time to accommodate the European audience, one of its primary markets. However, last year's event ran over two and a half hours due to the multiple red flag stoppages. Drivers complained about sunlight, as dusk set in Melbourne before the checkered flag fell.

The 58-lap race witnessed three red flags in 2023, the most in an F1 race. The first red flag came out after Alex Albon crashed out early in the race. Kevin Magnussen's brush with the wall prompted another red flag late in the race. The ensuing chaos on the restart brought out the third red flag.

F1 Grand Prix of Australia 2023

In the final stages of the race, drivers complained about the glaring sun obstructing their vision. Hence, F1 has decided to keep the start time for the Australian Grand Prix at 15:00 local time, altering the schedule for the European audience.

Full weekend schedule for the Australian Grand Prix

The Albert Park Circuit will host the Porsche Carrera Cup, Supercars championship, F3, and F2 support series along with the marquee Australian Grand Prix over the weekend.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend:

Friday - March 22

Free Practice 1: 01:30 GMT / 2:30 CET / 21:30 ET (March 21)

Free Practice 2: 05:00 GMT / 6:00 CET / 01:00 ET

Saturday - March 23

Free Practice 3: 01:30 GMT / 2:30 CET / 21:30 ET (March 22)

Qualifying: 05:00 GMT / 6:00 CET / 01:00 ET

Sunday - March 24

Race: 04:00 GMT / 5:00 CET / 0:00 ET

The Australian Grand Prix will be contested over 58 laps.