Who won sprint race pole at F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Fastest qualifier Lewis Hamilton looks on during qualifying ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Image)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
News

Lewis Hamilton dominated all three sessions of qualifying to claim pole position for the sprint trace ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix. The Briton’s title contender, Max Verstappen, qualified second and was followed by his Mercedes team-mate, Valterri Bottas, who qualified third.

The Briton’s pole lap around the Interlagos circuit was clocked at 1 minute 07.934 seconds. The seven-time world champion outpaced his Dutch title contender by a significant margin of 0.438 seconds and his Finnish team-mate by half a second in the Brazil Grand Prix qualifying session. The gap between Verstappen and Bottas was less than a tenth of a second.

Lewis Hamilton absolutely dominated qualifying for #F1Sprint in Brazil! 🔥#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 @LewisHamilton https://t.co/MwU5DsTojs

Hamilton, who has a new engine fitted to his car, claimed pole for the sprint race, but has been penalized with a five-place grid penalty for doing so. That's right ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix race, too.

Qualifying fourth for the sprint was Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican was followed by Alpha Tauri driver, Pierre Gasly, who clocked the fifth fastest lap of the session.

Second place qualifier Max Verstappen climbs from his car. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh fastest, ahead of their McLaren rivals Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who clocked the eighth and ninth fastest lap of the session. Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was the tenth fastest and rounded off the top 10 of the qualifying session.

❌ ELIMINATED IN Q1 ❌Stroll (📸)LatifiRussellSchumacherMazepin #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/UsYXrFQDfY

Drivers eliminated from the first qualifying session, ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix, included Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Williams' driver, Russell, was out-qualified by his team-mate Latifi for the first time this season.

❌ ELIMINATED IN Q2 ❌OconVettelTsunodaRaikkonen (📸)Giovinazzi#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/k3TpYGCuC7

Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon were the drivers knocked out of the second qualifying session. Amidst the five drivers knocked out in Q2, Vettel remains a driver who has failed to make it to the Q3 for six races in a row.

While Hamilton and Verstappen have each failed to win a sprint race this season, both title contenders will have another opportunity to start from the front row and claim a sprint win at the Brazil Grand Prix.

Full results from Qualifying of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021

The full results of the qualifying session ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix are as follows:

POS

NO

DRIVER

CAR

Q1

Q2

Q3

LAPS

1

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:08.733

1:08.068

1:07.934

23

2

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:09.329

1:08.499

1:08.372

17

3

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

1:09.040

1:08.426

1:08.469

23

4

11

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:09.172

1:08.973

1:08.483

22

5

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:09.347

1:08.903

1:08.777

18

6

55

Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:09.046

1:09.031

1:08.826

19

7

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:09.155

1:08.859

1:08.960

22

8

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:09.365

1:09.030

1:08.980

22

9

3

Daniel Ricciardo

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:09.374

1:09.093

1:09.039

22

10

14

Fernando Alonso

ALPINE RENAULT

1:09.391

1:09.137

1:09.113

19

11

31

Esteban Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:09.430

1:09.189

14

12

5

Sebastian Vettel

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:09.451

1:09.399

15

13

22

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:09.350

1:09.483

9

14

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:09.598

1:09.503

15

15

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:09.342

1:10.227

14

16

18

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:09.663

9

17

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:09.897

9

18

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:09.953

10

19

47

Mick Schumacher

HAAS FERRARI

1:10.329

11

20

9

Nikita Mazepin

HAAS FERRARI

1:10.589

10

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
