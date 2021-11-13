Who won sprint race pole at F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Lewis Hamilton dominated all three sessions of qualifying to claim pole position for the sprint trace ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix. The Briton’s title contender, Max Verstappen, qualified second and was followed by his Mercedes team-mate, Valterri Bottas, who qualified third.

The Briton’s pole lap around the Interlagos circuit was clocked at 1 minute 07.934 seconds. The seven-time world champion outpaced his Dutch title contender by a significant margin of 0.438 seconds and his Finnish team-mate by half a second in the Brazil Grand Prix qualifying session. The gap between Verstappen and Bottas was less than a tenth of a second.

Hamilton, who has a new engine fitted to his car, claimed pole for the sprint race, but has been penalized with a five-place grid penalty for doing so. That's right ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix race, too.

Qualifying fourth for the sprint was Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican was followed by Alpha Tauri driver, Pierre Gasly, who clocked the fifth fastest lap of the session.

Second place qualifier Max Verstappen climbs from his car. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh fastest, ahead of their McLaren rivals Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who clocked the eighth and ninth fastest lap of the session. Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was the tenth fastest and rounded off the top 10 of the qualifying session.

Drivers eliminated from the first qualifying session, ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix, included Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Williams' driver, Russell, was out-qualified by his team-mate Latifi for the first time this season.

Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon were the drivers knocked out of the second qualifying session. Amidst the five drivers knocked out in Q2, Vettel remains a driver who has failed to make it to the Q3 for six races in a row.

While Hamilton and Verstappen have each failed to win a sprint race this season, both title contenders will have another opportunity to start from the front row and claim a sprint win at the Brazil Grand Prix.

Full results from Qualifying of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021

The full results of the qualifying session ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix are as follows:

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:08.733 1:08.068 1:07.934 23 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:09.329 1:08.499 1:08.372 17 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:09.040 1:08.426 1:08.469 23 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:09.172 1:08.973 1:08.483 22 5 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:09.347 1:08.903 1:08.777 18 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:09.046 1:09.031 1:08.826 19 7 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:09.155 1:08.859 1:08.960 22 8 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:09.365 1:09.030 1:08.980 22 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:09.374 1:09.093 1:09.039 22 10 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:09.391 1:09.137 1:09.113 19 11 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:09.430 1:09.189 14 12 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:09.451 1:09.399 15 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:09.350 1:09.483 9 14 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:09.598 1:09.503 15 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:09.342 1:10.227 14 16 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:09.663 9 17 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:09.897 9 18 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:09.953 10 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:10.329 11 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:10.589 10

Edited by Mason J. Schneider