Max Verstappen took pole position in the F1 Brazil Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll. However, the qualifying was red-flagged mid-way through Q3 due to weather. Fans and reporters have shared the video footage revealing the treacherous conditions in Sao Paolo.

The dramatic change in weather resulted in strong gusts of wind and heavy rain. As a result, the grandstand roof of the Interlagos circuit collapsed on the last corner of the track.

Haas F1 photographer Andy Hone labeled the event as "scary 10 minutes" while showing the state of the debris.

Expand Tweet

According to a former F1 meteorologist, the wind gusts recorded were as strong as 104km/h at the Brazilian airport. He also shared some videos on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post with:

"I have never seen anything like this during an #F1 event."

Expand Tweet

The Q3 in qualifying promised to be an exciting finale between Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari fighting for the pole position. However, it was the reigning triple champion who reacted the quickest and set a lap time while the conditions were still dry.

Complete starting lineup for F1 Brazil Grand Prix

It was business as usual for Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman won his 31st career pole position. The Red Bull driver will be joined by Charles Leclerc on the front row, while Aston Martin pair Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso lock the second row. Home favorite Lewis Hamilton will start the race in P5.

Hamilton will have George Russell alongside him in P6. Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz will start the race at P7 and P8, respectively, while under pressure Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri complete the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Nico Hulkenberg will start the race in 11th position. He will be followed by Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in P12 and P13. Kevin Magnussen takes the 14th position on the grid and Alex Albon completes the top 15 after his lap time was deleted once again in successive weeks.

AlphaTauri pair Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo start P16 and P17 on the grid. Two-time pole sitter in Interlagos, Valtteri Bottas starts the race in 18th position. The final two positions see Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu starting 19th and 20th positions, respectively.

Will Max Verstappen extend his record-winning run of most Grand Prix victories on Sunday (November 5) or will Charles Leclerc or someone else beat the Red Bull driver at Interlagos?