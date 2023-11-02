2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Top 5 predictions

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP will mark the return of the sprint format, which has been a bit contentious and was put under the scanner after a dull race in Austin.

Having said that there will be a certain level of intrigue this weekend as last season this was the weekend where Red Bull got it wrong and Mercedes won with George Russell.

The race weekend had also featured Kevin Magnussen securing the first-ever pole position for Haas which was a novelty at that time as well. There are a few expectations this season as well and there will be a few hoping for a competitive race weekend.

So what can we expect from the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP? Let's take a look.

#1 Rain could make the entire weekend interesting but Max Verstappen still wins the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

Rain is expected to make things very interesting all weekend and ideally, a sprint weekend is almost built for jeopardy of this kind. Having said that, the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP could become a one-off race where rain throws a wrench in all the plans.

In all of this though we still expect Max Verstappen to win the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP because of his ability to find sense in the chaos and make the most of the conditions in front of him.

#2 Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren could be very competitive

There is an expectation that the low downforce set-up for Ferrari could be impactful on this track but the race weekend will require more guile.

There will be weather stoppages or interruptions here and there and the team's agility will be tested. That is precisely why teams like McLaren and Mercedes could be more competitive against Red Bull.

We have often seen McLaren just come alive in the wet weather in the hands of Lando Norris. We could see the same in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP.

#3 Aston Martin is going to struggle again

Aston Martin is one team that is on a very weird downslide especially if we compare it to the glorious heights it conquered early in the season. The team heads to the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP low on confidence and momentum.

Unfortunately, it's hard to expect the team to do much better than what it has been doing in the last couple of races.

#4 Rain and mixed conditions could work against Sergio Perez

Coming into the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP at this juncture of his career is probably not the best time for Sergio Perez.

The Mexican is desperate for a straightforward weekend, one where he can put the car where it deserves to be, extract the best possible result from the car, and solidify his claim on the seat at Red Bull.

Unfortunately for him, a weekend that might be full of jeopardy is just not what he needs at this stage. He's not entirely comfortable in the car and a weekend where he might have to improvise a lot is not the best one for Sergio Perez. Expect a not-so-fruitful race weekend for the Mexican driver.

#5 Nico Hulkenberg for Haas is a dark horse for points

The race in Mexico was gut-wrenching for Hulkenberg. He dragged that car into points and tried everything possible to keep his position.

Unfortunately, the car ate up the tires once again and left him with no tools to defend himself. The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP however is another opportunity for the German. Lesser laps and rain play right into his strengths as he showed earlier in Austria as well.

We're backing Nico Hulkenberg to score points for Haas this weekend. In all likelihood, they are going to be accomplished in the sprint but points are points anyway for the team.