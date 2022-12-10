F1 British GP circuit undergoes changes to give fans 'the best experience and the best views' for 2023 and beyond

Silverstone, the circuit for the F1 British GP, will be undergoing some key modifications to its spectator areas to improve the fan experience for the race.

The spectator fan zone at Wellington Straight (the third sector) will be moved 15 m closer to the track, with a total of 248 m being brought forward to enable fans to see the cars power down the straight into Brooklands and Luffield. The changes have been made possible due to the use of the unique debris fences developed by the Swiss company Geobrugg.

Circuit Manager at Silverstone, Lee Howkins, said that the entire change was homologated with the FIA to provide the fans with the best experience and the best views. In a press release, he stated:

“It's a fully homologated system with the FIA and FIM. With the speed of the straight and the new safety aspects of Formula 1, it was the right time to move to the Geobrugg system. We want to make sure we’re giving the fans the best experience and the best views.”

The redevelopment was done with the help of Dromo Circuit design. Jarno Zaffeli, CEO of Dromo Circuit Design, which provides simulations to ensure that the changes made to the circuit will still keep the spectators, drivers, and marshals safe, said:

“We decided to use this system, not only because it's FIA approved but because it’s very easy to install and if we have to move it slightly or adjust something, we can. It was a no-brainer."

Geobrugg’s Director of Motorsport Solutions, Jochen Braunwarth, was happy to be a part of the redevelopment plans at the track as he said:

“We’re excited to be part of the redevelopment plans at Silverstone. By bringing in our mobile debris fences, we can safely give spectators at the Wellington Straight a fantastic view of the track.”

The redevelopment work is expected to be completed by Christmas and will be ready for the start of the 2023 F1 season.

Changes to Silverstone a reflection of the "viewer-centric" nature of F1

Silverstone is one of the oldest tracks on the F1 calendar and every time the sport races at the track, it often turns out to be a classic. The fact that one of the best F1 tracks that sees cheers for some of the best drivers on the grid like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris is willing to work on making things better for the fans is a true testament to how the outlook is changing in the sport.

Fans are the center of attention for everything in the sport now and that has helped Formula 1 grow through leaps and bounds in recent years.

