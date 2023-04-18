F1 CEO hopes Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s movie to have a similar impact as Netflix’s Drive to Survive

The Formula 1 film involving Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt will be completely interconnected into the Silverstone race weekend.

Speaking to Formula 1 investors, CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that the sport is collaborating closely with the film's makers, despite the fact that the film may become "invasive" over the race weekend.

With the addition of Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is interested in the project. Joseph Kosinski, who just helmed Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the picture. The team will have the full cooperation of Formula 1, Domenicali stated, however the sport itself will take preference.

Filming on a Formula 1-themed film is set to begin soon, with stakeholders hoping to achieve the popularity that Netflix's Drive to Survive brought to the competition.

The yet-untitled film, which will be distributed by Apple, will feature Brad Pitt, be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and directed by Joseph Kosinski. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is contributing in a consulting capacity.

The project's executives were in Austin last year for conversations with key stakeholders and teams about how production will take place in and around the Grand Prix. This is now scheduled to commence within the next several months.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said at an investor Q&A session.

"It will be quite invasive in terms of production, it's something that we need to control, in a way, but it will be another way of showing that Formula 1 never stops.”

According to Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, while Drive to Survive has contributed significantly to the sport's growth, the Netflix series does not have a permanent existence. That is why Formula 1 must consider different approaches.

It is largely recognized with introducing Formula 1 to new audiences, and production on a sixth season, covering the 2023 season, is now underway, with an estimated air date of February 2024.

Fernando Alonso wants Lewis Hamilton to retire with him in Formula 1

Despite their conflicts, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton want to retire together. This comes after the two Formula 1 veterans finally became podium regulars this season after a long absence.

It would be 'great' for Alonso and Hamilton to complete their careers together, according to Alonso. It's something the Spaniard would like. He then went on to recount their time as teammates at McLaren back in 2007.

It was the same year that the British driver made his F1 debut. In response, the oldest driver on the grid stated that they had a rough year as teammates but now admire each other for their unique accomplishments.

The Spaniard, who joined Renault in 2007, went on to remark that the two regarded each other as highly skilled drivers and one of their hardest opponents.

