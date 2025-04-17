F1 CEO makes his feelings known about Lewis Hamilton's tough start with Ferrari

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, shared his thoughts on the struggles of Lewis Hamilton coming into the 2025 season. Speaking to Motorsport Italia in an exclusive interview, the F1 boss stated that fans and experts have to be a little 'bit more cautious' before jumping to the conclusion.

Hamilton moved out of Mercedes at the end of last year and joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal. He replaced Williams-bound Carlos Sainz and joined Charles Leclerc as his teammate, and reunited with his former F2 boss Fred Vasseur.

However, Hamilton's start to the season for the Prancing Horse hasn't been a fairytale all along. The seven-time world champion has seen it all in just four races, from point finishes and miscalculated strategies to poor qualifying and disqualification.

Domenicali, a former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, stated that it's too early to draw a conclusion on Lewis Hamilton's start with Ferrari as 20 more races are yet to take place this season. He also emphasized how Hamilton had to start everything afresh, in a new team and environment.

"Lewis spent many years in Mercedes, acquiring relational dynamics and technical concepts of the car that are not necessarily the same in Ferrari, it takes a bit of calm when you completely change the scenario," Domenicali said. "He won the sprint race in China, but all it takes is a less brilliant weekend than usual and opinions change again. We need to be a bit more cautious."

Lewis Hamilton is in P7 of the Drivers' Championship with 25 points. His only notable performance so far was the Sprint win in China. Leclerc, his teammate, is in P5 with 32 points. Ferrari is in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 57 points.

F1 CEO spoke on how Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari created interest in F1

Lewis Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari created huge interest in Formula 1 and outside of it, claimed Stefano Domenicali. Notably, Hamilton's switch to the Prancing Horse indeed meant a huge deal as the most successful F1 driver joined the most successful F1 team, and it was, of course, a monumental moment in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit - Source: Getty

"I see it as an Italian living abroad, the interest it has created has been truly huge, it has given Formula 1 great visibility," Domenicali said in the same interview. "Then, obviously, we are in a sport, and interest is also fueled by results, and on this front it takes a bit of time."

Lewis Hamilton departed from Mercedes after 12 long years, where he won six of his seven F1 titles and claimed 84 wins. After Hamilton left, Mercedes replaced him with rookie Kimi Antonelli to race alongside George Russell.

