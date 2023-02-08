F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims the sport ‘will never put a gag' on drivers amidst tension with the FIA

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali has stated that F1 would 'never put a gag on anyone' in response to the controversy between FIA, the sport's governing body, and F1 drivers over 'political' statements and freedom of speech.

In December last year, the FIA, led by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, updated the International Sporting Code for 2023, adding a clause regarding "the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes."

This meant that drivers needed the FIA's permission to make any such statements, and those who do not take permission will be deemed to be in breach of the rules. This has led to a backlash from the F1 grid, largely from the drivers, who saw the new rule as an interference with their freedom of speech.

F1 boss Domenicali has now publicly come out in support of the drivers, stating that the sport “will never put a gag on anyone”.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said:

“F1 will never put a gag on anyone. Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”

He added:

“We are talking about 20 drivers, 10 teams and many sponsors, they have different ideas, different views. I cannot say one is right, one is wrong but it is right, if needed, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions in an open way.

"We will not change that approach as a sport. That should be the line of our sport, to give everyone the chance to speak in the right way, not with aggressive tones or to offend but with respect.”

The 57-year-old Italian stated that the sport pays close attention to the drivers’ desire to express themselves. He said:

“We keep monitoring the situation. We keep the drivers informed, we meet with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Associations to discuss it. Athletes can be very emotional and passionate about some things and they need to discuss that constructively with people they trust.”

Sebastian Vettel criticizes FIA, hopes F1 drivers 'have the courage to stand up'

Alongside Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel has been one of the most outspoken drivers in the sport in recent years. He has voiced his opinions on a range of topics and has never backed down from discussing socio-political issues.

It was thus not surprising to see the German criticize the FIA for their political ban on Formula 1 drivers.

Speaking exclusively to F1-Insider, he said:

"But I believe it is absolutely important to take a stand on some issues, and we have also seen in recent years that more and more positions have been taken.

"To steer against it now somehow does not make so much sense. But of course I hope that the guys in Formula 1 continue to have the courage to stand up for their opinions and to express them."

