Sebastian Vettel criticizes FIA for their political ban and hopes F1 drivers on the grid 'have the courage to stand up'

Sebastian Vettel has criticized the FIA for their political ban on Formula 1 drivers and hopes that the drivers have the courage to take a stand for what they believe in.

The German, who retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after more than 15 years in the game, has always been vocal about socio-political issues

Vettel, along with drivers like Lewis Hamilton, has been a key player in being critical of the FIA and its directives over the years. However, in a bid to become politically neutral, the sport's governing body has now banned drivers from making personal political statements at race weekends.

The four-time world champion has criticized FIA for this move and believes that drivers should stand up for what they believe in. Speaking exclusively to F1-Insider, Sebastian Vettel said:

"But I believe it is absolutely important to take a stand on some issues, and we have also seen in recent years that more and more positions have been taken. To steer against it now somehow does not make so much sense. But of course I hope that the guys in Formula 1 continue to have the courage to stand up for their opinions and to express them."

Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a team principal, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has claimed Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities it takes to become a team principal. The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, walking away with four world titles to his name.

Horner also stated that the former Red Bull driver is 'annoyingly good' at whatever he chooses to do and that he can apply his skills in the context of being a team boss.

Speaking about Vettel to Formula 1.com, Horner said:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counselor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to."

He added:

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the sport's greatest drivers. His four world titles and his reputation off the track have cemented his place in the Hall of Fame.

