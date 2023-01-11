Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a Team Principal, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities it takes to become a team principal. The German driver recently retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, walking away with four world titles to his name.

Vettel won't feature on this year's grid, having said goodbye to Aston Martin and the sport at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP.

Having won four world titles with Red Bull, Christian Horner is quite familiar with the four-time world champion. He claimed that Vettel has all the qualities needed to become a team principal in the future, should he ever choose to do so.

Horner also stated that the former Red Bull driver is 'annoyingly good' at whatever he chooses to do and that he can apply his skills in the context of a team boss.

Christian Horner spoke about Sebastian Vettel to Formula 1, saying:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counsellor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends what he wishes to apply himself to."

He added:

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Red Bull boss recalls his time with Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reminisced on Sebastian Vettel's time with the Austrian team, where the German won all four of his world championship titles. Horner called Vettel endearing, reminiscing on times long gone.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during the team representative's press conference, Horner reminisced about Sebastian Vettel's time at Red Bull. Christian Horner said:

"He came to us as a young kid with a brace and a funny haircut. And he just grew in that time as a Red Bull Junior. He’s just got such an endearing personality."

He added:

"He’d turn up with chocolates for the receptionist and the secretaries and he just endeared himself to everybody, had the ability to mimic and impersonate so many different accents from cockney slang to Nigel Mansell, his Jean Todt was legendary. So, just a brilliant, brilliant character. And an even more brilliant driver."

Horner added about Sebastian Vettel's titles:

"I mean, what we achieved together, the four consecutive World Championships, the way that he went into the final race here, in 2010, and in Brazil, 2012, phenomenal, phenomenal memories. Obviously, the last couple of years have been more challenging for him, but it shouldn't diminish from anything that he's done and achieved as one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula 1."

The impact Sebastian Vettel has had on the F1 world cannot be understated. The German has been a voice of reason within the sport for over a decade now. The four-time world champion will not only be known for his staggering raw speed, but also for his voice for good in the world.

