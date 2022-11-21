Sebastian Vettel drove his last race at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The four-time world champion has retired from the sport. During his time in F1, he touched millions of hearts, not only with his heroic driving but also with his acts of kindness off the track.

Since Sebastian Vettel won all four of his championships with Red Bull, Christian Horner has some fond memories with the German. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during the team representative's press conference, he reminisced about Vettel's time at Red Bull.

Christian Horner said:

"He came to us as a young kid with a brace and a funny haircut. And he just grew in that time as a Red Bull Junior. He’s just got such an endearing personality. He’d turn up with chocolates for the receptionist and the secretaries and he just endeared himself to everybody, had the ability to mimic and impersonate so many different accents from cockney slang to Nigel Mansell, his Jean Todt was legendary. So, just a brilliant, brilliant character. And an even more brilliant driver."

Red Bull's team principal also talked about how Sebastian Vettel won four world titles with his team. Although the last two years at Aston Martin have been quite challenging for the German, Christian Horner believes that the last few years shouldn't taint what he has already achieved in F1.

He said:

"I mean, what we achieved together, the four consecutive World Championships, the way that he went into the final race here, in 2010, and in Brazil, 2012, phenomenal, phenomenal memories. Obviously, the last couple of years have been more challenging for him, but it shouldn't diminish from anything that he's done and achieved as one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula 1."

Sebastian Vettel finished P10 in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In the final race of his F1 career, Sebastian Vettel finished P10, winning a single championship point. After the race, he discussed how everything panned out and thanked everyone that supported him in his last race.

Sebastian Vettel said:

"Overall, a big day and a big thank you to all the support. So many flags and so many smiling faces, which has been very special, very nice. I’m sure I’m going to miss it more than I understand right now."

At the start of the race, Vettel somehow held onto P9 and chased Esteban Ocon in the first few laps of the race. Aston Martin kept him on a one-stop strategy, but that didn't go well for him as he came out of the pits in P18. In the end, he somehow gained enough places to finish in P10.

