Sebastian Vettel finishes P10 in the final race of his F1 career

Sebastian Vettel finished the final race of his F1 career in P10, winning one singular championship point before retirement. The German retired at the end of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP after an illustrious career in the sport.

The four-time world champion won the hearts of the entire F1 world with a fantastic result at Yas Marina in his final race in the sport. The German now has his eyes set on a quiet post-retirement life, which he claims he will spend with his family.

Sebastian Vettel celebrated the final race of his career by performing donuts down the main straight after the race, while the world looked on with teary eyes. The former Red Bull driver had earlier put in a brilliant performance in Saturday's qualifying, finishing P9 on the grid.

Speaking after his final race, Vettel said:

"You know how it is. I wish it would have been a couple more points. But I enjoyed the race, I think it was a bit of a different warm-up today to get into the race, but once the lights go off it’s full on race mode... Overall a big day, and a big thank you to all the support. So many flags and so many smiling faces, which has been very special, very nice. I’m sure I’m going to miss it more than I understand right now."

Here's what Sebastian Vettel wishes for F1's future

Sebastian Vettel spoke about more transparency and credibility in F1 in the upcoming years. The German was speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sportskeeda was present.

When Vettel was asked for one final suggestion for F1 before retiring, he prioritized transparency and credibility. He stated that since the world is growing and almost everything is so transparent, so should the sport.

lor @Iercsainz sebastian vettel, you will be missed by everyone. sebastian vettel, you will be missed by everyone. https://t.co/mPjQ6jjEVY

Vettel said:

"I think in general, more transparency, because I think the world is opening up, F1 should follow, should lead, so more transparency."

He added:

"More credibility, as I think with all the claims and all the things that we're saying we're doing and wanting to do in the future, I think we need to prove that we are actually doing them, as a sport."

The German has been very vocal about social justice issues outside the sport and his voice of reason will be sorely missed by everyone in the sport.

