Stefano Domenicali wants to see F1 return to Africa

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wishes to add a race in Africa to the calendar. The head honcho of the sport spoke to an Italian publication mentioning he would want to see a race in both North and South Africa if possible, provided pandemic conditions permit.

Speaking to the Italian publication F1world, Domenicali said:

“A return to Africa, both north and south, would be fantastic. The speed with which it could happen will also depend on the situation regarding COVID-19. We must not continue to underestimate the pandemic. However, we may have to adjust the calendar again in 2022.”

Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 @TheBishF1 Do you wish the #F1 season was starting today? You do? Well, in both ’65 & ’68 it started #OnThisDay , at East London & Kyalami respectively (both in South Africa). Pic: Jim Clark’s winning Lotus 49 at Kyalami in ’68. (He won at East London in ’65, too, in a Lotus 33.) Do you wish the #F1 season was starting today? You do? Well, in both ’65 & ’68 it started #OnThisDay, at East London & Kyalami respectively (both in South Africa). Pic: Jim Clark’s winning Lotus 49 at Kyalami in ’68. (He won at East London in ’65, too, in a Lotus 33.) https://t.co/rfnV0ujj6m

Domenicali’s first year as the sport's CEO has witnessed a historic season and a record 22-race calendar executed amidst a pandemic. The Italian has played an integral role in rolling out a 23-race calendar for the 2022 season and plans to explore new avenues for the season after.

The last time F1 raced on the continent was at the South African Grand Prix hosted at the Kyalami circuit in 1993. The last driver from the continent was also South African — Jody Scheckter, who clinched his drivers' title in 1979. During Chase Carey's term as CEO in the past, there was even speculation of a possible South African GP on the calendar by 2023.

Stefano Domenicali wishes German venues return to F1 calendar

With a record calendar scheduled for the 2022 season, the iconic venues missing from the schedule are the Hockenheim and the Nürburgring circuits. Europe has always been the heart of the sport, and its traditional venues are being replaced by new circuits outside Europe. Stefano Domenicali is, however, keen to witness the return of the traditional German Grand Prix on the calendar.

The F1 CEO also highlighted the importance of traditional venues in Germany and said:

“I look forward to a return to the GP calendar in Africa but also in Germany. The Germans are motorsport fans, the atmosphere at the Nürburgring and Hockenheim has always been fantastic. I would like to speak with promoters and other stakeholders in Germany in early 2022. It should be an open discussion to explore how Formula 1 can return to stages in Germany. And I will actively participate in it.”

Team Jagonya Ayam @TeamJagonyaAyam Since 2008, the German Grand Prix has been alternating between Hockenheim and the Nurburgring. Since 2008, the German Grand Prix has been alternating between Hockenheim and the Nurburgring. https://t.co/mVU5TmBpPx

With the calendars becoming a hectic ordeal for both teams and drivers, a return to traditional European venues might make longer calendars easier to have, despite the double and triple headers.

