F1 CEO suggests there could be another Power Unit supplier looking to enter the grid in 2026

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that there might be another major engine unit supplier entering the grid at the start of the 2026 season.

2026 will bring a lot of opportunities for the sport as the engine regulations will end at the end of the 2025 season and will welcome some giant auto manufacturers like Porsche and Ford into F1. With Mercedes, Renault, Ford, Ferrari, and Honda already continuing as power unit suppliers for the sport in 2026, Domenicali hinted that there might be another power unit supplier that could join the grid.

F1 journalist Chris Medland took to his social media platform to give out some details about the Italian's interview with Sky Sports, tweeting:

"In an interview with @SkySportsF1 airing at the moment (I know, huge shock I was watching) Stefano Domenicali hints there could be another power unit manufacturer looking to enter in 2026."

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 ) Stefano Domenicali hints there could be another power unit manufacturer looking to enter in 2026 In an interview with @SkySportsF1 airing at the moment (I know, huge shock I was watching) Stefano Domenicali hints there could be another power unit manufacturer looking to enter in 2026 #F1 In an interview with @SkySportsF1 airing at the moment (I know, huge shock I was watching 😂) Stefano Domenicali hints there could be another power unit manufacturer looking to enter in 2026 #F1

"We are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing" - F1 CEO

Stefano Domenicali also spoke about welcoming new teams to the sport in the future. He mentioned that they were ready to have more manufacturers on the grid but was critical of Andretti Motorsport's approach, which is pushing for a grid slot. He said:

"We are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing. I think we need to respect everyone. There are teams like Mario and Michael Andretti being very vocal about their will to enter Formula 1. But in my view [it is] not smart to say that teams are greedy."

"There are others that are much less vocal that would like to come into Formula 1, so there is a process to respect and we will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected."

Domenicali revealed that the process of welcoming new teams to the grid will have a lot of 'dimensions' and new clients shouting won't help their claim, adding:

"There are a lot of dimensions to consider and we don't have to overreact because someone is pushing the system. The process will be done seriously in the right way someone is shouting and someone is not shouting,"

Andretti Motorsport has thus far failed to garner the necessary support from the rest of the F1 grid but they remain adamant about having a grid slot in the future. It would be interesting to see if any of the teams will soften their stance in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes