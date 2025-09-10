F1 champion who won against Lewis Hamilton’s idol Ayrton Senna defends the 7-time champion’s Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton's journey at Ferrari has not gotten off to a great start in terms of results, but this does not mean that the Briton's talent has diminished, according to four-time champion Alain Prost. The Frenchman admitted that the burden of not winning with the Italian giant takes a toll on a driver.

Before joining Ferrari, Hamilton had won seven world championships with two different constructors. He embarked on a new journey in his F1 career to fight for an eighth title, his long-time desire.

Though Hamilton has not had the stellar start that he had hoped for with the prancing horses, Prost, who himself has the experience of racing for the Scuderia, shared the immense pressure a driver carries while donning the elusive red overalls. He said, via L'Equipe:

"When you win with Ferrari, it's better than with any other team, but when you don't, it's worse than with any other team. Everyone knows it, everyone writes about it, but in real life, it's different."

Prost further added that Hamilton still has the drive in him:

"But I absolutely do not believe that Lewis Hamilton's talent has diminished or, worse, been lost."

Lewis Hamilton has claimed 117 points in the first 15 rounds of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton feels honored after his first Italian GP with Ferrari

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton returned to his points finishing form at the Italian GP in front of the Tifosi. Though he had a five-place grid drop to contend with, the seven-time champion started 10th and finished a respectable P6 at the end of the 53 laps.

Reflecting on his first Italian GP at Monza as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton said, via Ferrari:

"We did a solid job today and I felt really comfortable in the car. The penalty made a good result challenging, but I gave it everything out there to deliver the strongest performance possible.

"I’m so honored to be driving for Ferrari and to be on the receiving end of the incredible love the tifosi have for us here in Monza. A big thank you to everyone for all their hard work this weekend, and I’m grateful for the progress we’re making together. Grazie a tutti."

Hamilton's P6 finish at the Italian GP was his eighth top-six finish of the year in the Grand Prix format. He was struck with a downturn in form after the Hungarian GP, but it only lasted till the Dutch GP, as the 40-year-old was back fighting for revered results on track at the latest race in Monza.

