F1 commentator spots huge issue with Alfa Romeo's 2023 F1 challenger, the C43, also faced by Haas

After the release of Alfa Romeo's 2023 car on February 7th, renowned F1 commentator Martin Brundle shared his thoughts on the car's livery. Alfa Romeo's 2023 challenger has a stunning red and black livery, with their new sponsor Stake's logo right in the middle of the car.

In a recent tweet, Brundle appreciated the rear wing of the car and how the team tried to reduce the car's weight by leaving most of the car black without any additional paint. However, he mentioned how the sponsor and team logos on the black part of the car will not be clearly visible in overcast weather, writing:

“Love the back of the rear wing. This new low weight carbon finish is becoming very prevalent in F1, weight limit drops by 2kgs this year and most teams were struggling before. But this car will be hard to see on TV or trackside on an overcast day.”

Martin Brundle said so because Haas also had a similar livery back in 2017, which was not clearly visible during overcast weather conditions. Mainly, the sponsors and the team logo were not clearly visible due to the color scheme. The F1 commentator's words on these situations make sense as he has extensive experience commentating on cars both on and off the track.

Of course, nothing can be said for sure since the car hasn't been seen on the track yet. The claim made by Brundle will only be resolved once Alfa Romeo and other teams test their cars in Bahrain later this month.

Alfa Romeo technical director explains the changes brought to their 2023 F1 car

During Alfa Romeo's car launch, technical director Jan Monchaux dove deep into certain changes that were made to their 2023 car and how they will help unleash its full potential in the coming season. He explained how the rear axis, rear suspension, gearbox casing, and much more have been changed, saying:

"We decided to change the rear axis, or the rear suspension, and also, therefore the gearbox casing, which then opens the door to a new layout, especially on the cooler side, which then served, once in place, allowed us to develop the bodywork as we’ve been doing, the last year, during the season was not possible."

He further added:

"And the concept we had followed last year, we were of the opinion not come to sort of a plateau and to unleash the next level of performance we had to do all those changes, so that’s been quite a drawback for us because it's a big complex part we had to redo."

After a decent 2022 F1 season, the team will be aiming to score more points and try to fight top midfield teams like Alpine and McLaren this season.

