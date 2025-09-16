F1 Confirms Six Sprint Races for 2026 Season with Unpopular Addition

F1 confirmed that 2026 will have six Sprint races throughout the season, with four new additions for the event as Silverstone marks a striking return to the new racing format. China and Miami will continue hosting the Sprint races this season.

The Formula 1 Sprint format was introduced back in the 2021 season, and Silverstone was one of the first venues to host the race. Since then, the format has undergone a few changes, and it now strikes off two of the three practice sessions during the weekend, replacing them with the Sprint qualifying and the Sprint race sessions, before the main race on Sunday.

Unlike previously, the result of the Sprint race does not affect the grid for the main race, as its starting order is decided by a different qualifying session.

Expected to boost the viewership and excitement, the Sprint format will once again return to six races in the 2026 season, namely China, USA (Miami), Canada, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Singapore.

This would be the last time Zandvoort hosts an F1 Grand Prix weekend, as the organizers did not extend their contract beginning in 2027. Singapore is a new addition to the Sprint format, with China and Miami keeping their slots the same as this season, as mentioned.

Complete schedule for the 2026 F1 Sprint Races

The first Sprint race of the 2026 F1 season will be held in the second week of March in China, and the last one will be held in October in Singapore. Here is the complete schedule of the Grand Prix weekends that will be hosting the six Sprint races next year:

China (Shanghai International Circuit): 13th - 15th March, 2026

13th - 15th March, 2026 USA (Miami International Autodrome): 1st - 3rd May, 2026

1st - 3rd May, 2026 Canada (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve): 22nd - 24th May, 2026

22nd - 24th May, 2026 Great Britain (Silverstone): 3rd - 5th July, 2026

3rd - 5th July, 2026 Netherlands (Zandvoort): 21st - 23rd August, 2026

21st - 23rd August, 2026 Singapore (Marina Bay Street Circuit): 9th - 11th October, 2026

F1 CEO pushes towards Sprint races, claims increased viewership

As mentioned, Formula 1 has been pushing for Sprint races owing to the increased viewership it provides. CEO Stefano Domenicali claimed that having double the number of competitive sessions during a weekend has not only helped the sport with more viewership, but also the broadcasters.

"The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021," Domenicali said in a statement. "With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership."

He also revealed that Gatorade, a sports-themed beverage, will partner with Formula 1 for the Sprint races in the 2026 season.

"We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand."

These will be the first Sprint races under the new Formula 1 regulations in the 2026 season. The regulations will experience a major change in the cars' aerodynamics and the power unit, which is expected to bring more competition on the grid.

