F1 Drive to Survive Season 6 release date announced by Netflix

The sixth season of F1's Drive to Survive has recently been announced by Netflix. The thrilling docuseries encompasses most of what went down during a season. Its first season was released back in 2019, which covered the 2018 season. Netflix will soon release Drive to Survive Season 6, which will cover the 2023 season.

Netflix and F1's official social media handles recently revealed that season six of the popular docuseries will be released on February 23, 2024. In less than one month from now, fans will be able to relive the 2023 season. The series is set to release on the last day of the 2024 pre-season testing.

The sixth season could showcase the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso's sudden rise to the top, and AlphaTauri's tumultuous season and driver swaps.

In Drive to Survive, Netflix mostly covers what goes on in the sport behind closed doors. Many conversations between drivers, teams, and senior personnel are revealed, which makes the series even more gripping. It has also been a massive reason for F1's exponential growth in popularity in recent years. Thousands of new fans have flocked to the sport after watching the critically acclaimed series.

Lando Norris called out Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' for made-up F1 rivalries

In a YouTube video with Quadrant back in February 2023, McLaren driver Lando Norris reacted to some of his best moments in the 'Drive to Survive' series with other members of the channel.

In one of the clips from the series, Norris was involved in a collision with his former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, at the 2021 F1 Bahrain GP. However, the team radio that was inserted on top of the video was not from the same race or moment. Norris laughed but also called out the showmakers for trying to make it look like there was a massive rivalry between the two drivers.

"They made it out like we are biggest enemies here. 'He forced me off', that was not even from this race! Look, he is not even near me!"

Netflix's Drive to Survive series might be fascinating to watch, but some of the rivalries and intense moments could feel overdramatized to some. Many drivers, including Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, have pointed it out on several occasions in the past.