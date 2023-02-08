"I hope I will be happy" - Max Verstappen hopeful Drive to Survive understand his 'message' after appearing in the Netflix show this season

Max Verstappen is hopeful that he has been portrayed fairly in the new season of Netflix's Formula 1 series Drive to Survive.

Although the show has drawn a huge new audience to the sport, many have been frustrated with the facts getting twisted in their portrayal of a few events. A big example was then McLaren teammates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris being shown to be at loggerheads with each other, though that was far from the truth.

Over the years, the Netflix series' loudest opponent has been two-time world champion Verstappen, who has refused to be interviewed or filmed for the show. He accused the producers of creating “fake rivalries” and even compared it to the entertainment show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.

The Dutchman had said (via crash.net):

“I don’t like being part of it. They [Netflix] faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it. I saw the benefit initially of course you get more popularity, but for me now I think you reach a stage where its a bit more like 'Keeping up with the F1 world' if you know my reference.”

Now, however, Max Verstappen will feature in the latest season of Driver To Survive after having a chat with Netflix executives about his concerns. Speaking at Red Bull Racing’s 2023 car launch event in New York City, he said:

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them. I of course hope they understood my message. I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interview. I hope they are going to use it well. I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it.”

Despite FIA fine, Max Verstappen ‘confident’ of his team's 2023 prospects

Breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season has resulted in Red Bull Racing being hit with financial and sporting penalties. They have been fined $7 million and saw a reduction in their wind tunnel testing time.

While disappointed with that, Max Verstappen remains confident about the team's chances for the upcoming season. He said:

“Well, I mean, it will affect us, but how much? I don’t know yet. I’m confident that the team, and the people we have, can use that as extra motivation to try and do even better.”

Poll : 0 votes