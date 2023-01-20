Max Verstappen feels ‘confident’ about 2023 season despite FIA penalty

Max Verstappen is confident for the 2023 F1 season, despite Red Bull facing financial and sporting penalties for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season. After the FIA investigated Red Bull's expenditures, the team had to pay $7 million as a fine, and their wind tunnel testing time for 2023 was reduced as well.

Although Max Verstappen admits that the penalties will affect Red Bull, he also believes that the team's talented and motivated individuals will work extra hard to keep them in the lead. He said:

“Well, I mean, it will affect us, but how much? I don’t know yet. I’m confident that the team, and the people we have, can use that as extra motivation to try and do even better. I know, of course, they always give their best. But we have a very competitive car, we have a lot of great ideas, I think, already for next year as well with the car, and hopefully it’s going to be enough.”

It is clear that Red Bull already have a brilliant car for 2022 and a clear concept for the future. However, the reduced wind tunnel tests will affect them quite a lot since they are the reigning world champions and have the least amount of test time compared to any other team.

Moreover, as Mercedes claw their way back into podium finishes and Ferrari recover with the help of a new team principal, Red Bull and Max Verstappen will have to defend hard throughout the 2023 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz believes Max Verstappen and Red Bull can be beaten

Despite Ferrari being weaker in terms of strategy, Carlos Sainz believes that Max Verstappen and Red Bull could be beaten in the 2023 F1 season. Speaking to the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard explained:

“Unfortunately we couldn’t keep up with them (Red Bull). They had a better package and the driver at the moment was better. I think with a perfect year, it is possible to beat Max, and also by improving in the first part of the season and in the races. That’s the target.”

He further added:

“There are possibilities. Red Bull have dominated, but they haven’t been clearly ahead in qualifying or race pace. I don’t feel we’re that far away in terms of development and performance, because for example in Austin I was on pole, we were 1-2, we’re not that far away, we need a little bit more power, a little bit more downforce, and another step more in strategy and race execution. In terms of pure performance, we are not far away.”

Despite mishaps, strategic or otherwise, Ferrari had a brilliant car that was able to keep up with Max Verstappen in most races. Hence, Carlos Sainz is confident that the Italian team will hit back next season and try to steal the championship from Red Bull.

