F1 driver rights under the scanner as Lewis Hamilton calls for reforms within the sport

Lewis Hamilton has called for reforms within F1, especially relating to driver contracts and rights. The 7x world champion believes that the sport must evolve as it grows financially and allow drivers to have more contractual freedom.

Lewis Hamilton has long been the most vocal F1 driver when it comes to social issues and human rights. This is something that the driver has remained passionate about even after he has received criticism for it from some corners of society.

Recently, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton explained that he is more focused on bringing about positive change within F1 at this stage of his career. He told Belgian outlet RTBF that he wishes to raise a voice for better contractual rights for the drivers and even other employees within the sport.

"I also think that the F1 system needs to evolve. Drivers are bound by contracts that prevent them from talking to other teams. They can’t even talk to other teams," said Hamilton.

"F1 has grown enormously, with revenues skyrocketing from £700 million to over £3 billion. This growth is not reflected in all employees’ salaries, which have not kept pace with the business," he added.

Hamilton explained that at the age of 40, he is now more focused on bringing about change rather than worrying about his legacy on the track. The Ferrari driver also talked about the importance of bringing in more diversity within F1, a topic that he has been vocal about many times in the past.

Hamilton also feels that F1 can be more sustainable. He shared his wish that the sport works on leaving less "mess" behind after a race weekend, and used food redistribution and recycling as an example of a potentially positive move that can make a difference.

Lewis Hamilton wants to continue leveraging his influence to bring about more change

Lewis Hamilton also added that he doesn't simply drive for a living, as he can do a lot more thanks to the influence he has garnered over an almost two-decade-long F1 career. The former Mercedes driver believes he can make a difference as he has the ability to "enter important rooms and have difficult conversations".

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Hamilton explained what he thinks his role at the moment is.

"Sometimes people tell me, ‘Shut up and drive.’ But that’s not me. I drive, yes, but I also do more," said Hamilton.

"I can meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom or even a president if necessary. I can enter important rooms and have difficult conversations. That’s just how I am, and that’s how I’ll continue to be," he added.

Recently, Hamilton met with the UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, to discuss the matter of more inclusivity in UK schools. The driver revealed that the government had agreed to work with his Mission 44 initiative to address this matter.

