F1 drivers whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2023 season

As the summer break in the 2023 F1 season continues, there are several talks about various drivers and their contracts. The summer break gives teams and drivers the perfect time to mull over their futures.

It is also the time when the silly season of the sport starts, when one driver's contract announcement acts as a domino effect for the entire grid.

However, there are still several F1 drivers who have yet to sign a contract for the next year. They only have their contract until the end of the 2023 F1 season.

List of F1 drivers whose contracts will end after 2023

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Being one of the most popular and successful F1 drivers on the grid, Lewis Hamilton's contract talks almost always take the spotlight in the fanbase. As of now, neither Hamilton nor Mercedes have announced a contract extension deal. This is quite an important contract since his current one ends in 2023.

Furthermore, there are several rumors about Ferrari approaching him or him simply leaving the sport if he does not get a race- and championship-winning car from any team. Only time will tell if Hamilton will sign a new contract with Mercedes or not.

#2 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is next on the list, whose current contract ends after 2023. This is, of course, because he recently returned to the grid with AlphaTauri, replacing a struggling Nyck de Vries. He is essentially on loan from Red Bull and hence does not have a long contract.

His contract extension will only depend on how he performs for the rest of the season.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has been performing decently in AlphaTauri, despite struggling quite a lot due to a poor car. As of now, his contract also ends after 2023. However, there have been some rumors that the young Japanese could sign a new deal with his current team. This new deal is rumored to extend his contract until 2024.

#4 Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant has not had a great first season in Formula 1. The young American has been unable to score any points so far and is far behind his teammate, Alex Albon. He, too, has a contract until the end of 2023. There are several rumors about him getting replaced by Mick Schumacher, Mercedes' reserve driver. However, no concrete contract news has been confirmed either by him or Williams.

#5: Zhou Guanyu

The 2023 season is Zhou Guanyu's second season in the sport. Though he was miles behind his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, in 2022, this year he has stepped up his game and is keeping up with him and other drivers at the back of the grid.

While his current contract ends after 2023, there are strong chances that the Chinese could receive a long-term contract with Alfa Romeo.

#6: Kevin Magnussen

Lastly, Kevin Magnussen is another one of the drivers whose current contract ends in 2023. The Danish driver performed quite well in 2022, when he made a sudden return to F1 to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas. However, since Nico Hulkenberg joined the team in 2023, Magnussen has had difficulty competing against him and the rest of the drivers.

Hence, there is a slight danger looming over the Dane. On the other hand, Guenther Steiner has expressed that he is satisfied with the current driver lineup. Only time will tell whether Magnussen's contract will be extended or not.