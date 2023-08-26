F1 Dutch GP marshals send heartwarming message to Daniel Ricciardo

During the second practice session of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP on Saturday, AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo accidentally crashed out and broke a bone in his left arm. He lost control of the car and was unable to remove his hand from the steering wheel when the car made contact with the barriers.

As a result, he was immediately taken to the medical center and declared unfit for driving for the rest of the race weekend. While returning Ricciardo's broken car back to the team garage, the marshals at Turn 3, where the crash happened, left a heartwarming message for the Honey Badger along with a stroopwafel. The letter read:

"Hi Daniel, Hope your wrist is ok! We'd love to see you back in the car this weekend. Hope the stroopwaffel is in one piece. Kind regards from turn 3 marshals."

It was, of course, a wholesome gesture from the Zandvoort marshals, and hence the official AlphaTauri Twitter account posted two pictures of the message and confirmed that the stroopwafel had been delivered safely. The post read:

"Dear turn 3 marshals, your Stroopwafel for Daniel have been delivered. Thanks for your warm message. Fingers crossed."

Daniel Ricciardo is now replaced by a young Red Bull junior, Liam Lawson, who also acts as a reserve driver for AlphaTauri. This will be a massive opportunity for the New Zealander to drive in his first ever F1 race.

Daniel Ricciardo is "in a good place" after his six-month break from F1

Daniel Ricciardo recently opened up about how he improved his mental state while he was away from F1 for six months in 2023. He stated how he felt the same level of happiness and motivation he was expecting when he joined AlphaTauri after the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference before the Dutch GP, he said:

“I think I'm in a good place. I think the six months off, I did a lot of personal growth or reflecting and kind of just got things right again. Obviously, I've only had the two races but those two races, not only on track, but I think off-track and the way the weekend ran and how I felt on a personal level, was exactly what I wanted and the level of happiness and enjoyment and drive and motivation."

The Australian reflected on a lot of things after leaving McLaren and working as a reserve driver for Red Bull. The opportunity for Daniel Ricciardo to return to the sport arose when the seniors at Red Bull decided to remove rookie Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri.