"So many overtakes, I couldn't count" - F1 execs upbeat about new cars and tires

F1 executives are excited for the new era of the sport after the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix delivered action-packed racing on the asphalt.

The sport introduced new regulations for the 2022 season with hopes of allowing the next generation of cars to be able to follow each other better and deliver closer wheel-to-wheel racing. The changes seemed to be working as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali lost count of the number of overtakes during the race which saw Ferrari claim their first one-two finish since the 2019 Singapore GP.

Speaking to the media after the Bahrain GP, the Italian said was full of praise for tire manufacturer Pirelli and the role they played in delivering the on-track action. He said:

“I think we don’t ever underestimate the great work Pirelli has done. As you know, tires have always been under a big spotlight and I think that we have seen the different typology that gave another element to the show, different pit stops, different strategies. Some did it right and some did it wrong but that is part of the game and this is great. On the other hand, we have seen so many overtakes I couldn’t count and that is creating something for the public.”

F1 managing director pleased to see 2022 cars able to race each other well in Bahrain

F1's managing director Ross Brawn was pleased to see the 2022 cars deliver on the promise of better racing and closer wheel-to-wheel action. The Briton also praised Pirelli for their tires, who did take a cautious approach heading into the race.

Speaking to the media about the race and Pirelli's contribution to it, Brawn said:

“I can remember some pretty tedious first races here, to be honest, and we didn’t get that here this weekend. I’m pretty pleased and when you watch the cars racing you can see they can race. They’re not just having a go at each other for one lap then they have to back off. There was no backing off to save the tires today, they were on top of each other the whole time which is a credit to Pirelli but I think is also a credit to the type of cars we have now.”

After the thriller in Bahrain, all eyes will be on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the venue for the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP on Sunday, March 27.

