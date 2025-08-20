F1 expert ponders over Mercedes’ upperhand against Ferrari with 2026 regulations

F1 pundit Alex Jacques has questioned where other teams, including Ferrari, lie amid whispers of Mercedes having cracked the power unit formula for the upcoming regulations from 2026 onwards. The Briton had given more fire to already existing rumors that suggest that the German team have created the strongest PU for next year.

Multiple reports from the F1 paddock suggest Mercedes having built the strongest power unit amid the new regulations, which are all set to kick in starting in 2026. Now, F1 TV commentator and pundit Alex Jacques has also backed this shout, wondering if the Brackley-based outfit may be the place to be in 2026.

The Briton has also added that while these rumors aren't completely unfounded, they may not mean too much until the new generation of cars are out on track for the first time. Jacques said (via F1 Oversteer):

"I think the majority of people in the paddock expect, and it’s very, very similar to what we had in 2014 with the new engine formula there, a lot of people expect Mercedes to have created the class of the field engine."

"Now, obviously, this is all rumour and conjecture; you have no way of knowing, but obviously, these power units have been on the dyno for a long time, and people talk about what numbers they’re getting compared to others," he added.

In addition, F1 Oversteer's David Comerford has wondered whether Lewis Hamilton may have jumped ship to Ferrari at the wrong time amid Jacques' words.

But Hamilton's move to Ferrari came from more than just his search for the eighth world title. The 40-year-old explained that he was following a childhood dream of driving for the legendary Italian team.

The driver also claimed that he had a similar "leap of faith"-type feeling about joining the Maranello-based outfit that he had about joining Mercedes back in 2013.

Alex Jacques claims Ferrari junior is in "brilliant position" to replace Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton with Ollie Bearman and Charles Leclerc at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP - Source: Getty

Alex Jacques has pipped Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman as the perfect replacement for Lewis Hamilton in the future. The Haas driver has already driven for the Italian team when he filled in for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP.

Speaking during the same interview with F1 Oversteer, Jacques picked Bearman as a tailor-made replacement for the 7x world champion in the future, given his long-term association with Ferrari.

"I think Bearman is in a brilliant position with his association with that team long term. I think the fact that they put him in the car for his Formula 1 debut speaks to how highly they rate him," said Jacques.

Fred Vassuer, having been signed on a long-term contract, may also play a role in Bearman joining the team in the future, according to Jacques. He also claimed that the sport's most successful team will be focused on seeing if the 20-year-old improves throughout the course of the 2025 season.

