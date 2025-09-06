F1 Fans in fits as Max Verstappen trolls Lewis Hamilton after breaking his all-time lap record in Monza

Max Verstappen indirectly trolled Lewis Hamilton after breaking the lap record with his pole position lap at the Italian Grand Prix, claiming that the 2020 Mercedes car would have gone even quicker, especially if he was behind the wheel. Many fans were left in stitches at the Dutchman's joke.

Verstappen was the surprise package during qualifying for the Italian GP, as he managed to claim his fifth pole position of the 2025 season. The 4x world champion's 1:18.792 lap time also broke the lap record around Monza.

The previous record was set by Lewis Hamilton, when he came over the line in his Mercedes, to set a time of 1:18.887 during qualifying for the 2020 Italian GP. After the race, Verstappen claimed that the track had simply gotten quicker due to the new tarmac and the new curbs. He then joked about how he would have also broken the record by more if he was behind the wheel of a W11 Silver Arrows car.

"I mean, its also the new asphalt, different curbs, the track has also just gotten quicker. I think if you put the 2020 Mercedes here, you'll go quicker," said Verstappen. [via Viaplay]

"Especially if you put me in that car. Then we go even faster," he added.

Fans reacted to this claim by Verstappen, as many of them were left in fits.

"pop off king 😭😭😭," wrote one user.

Verstappen News @verstappenews pop off king 😭😭😭

"That last part was so unnecessary but go off king 🤣😭," said another fan.

Rez @TraxionControl That last part was so unnecessary but go off king 🤣😭

"Cook that bald car merchant🔥🔥," wrote another user.

Formula_NL @Formula_NL Cook that bald car merchant🔥🔥

Here are some more reactions:

"Still throwing shade at Lewis. Never change 😂," said another fan.

John Doe @JohnDoe1447199 Still throwing shade at Lewis. Never change 😂

"Unnecessarily correct I love him so much," said another user.

sw33tdiabIo 🔻 @sw33tdiabI0 Unnecessarily correct I love him so much

"😭man's just flexing atp," said another fan.

P L A Y M A K E R. @Henryhieee 😭man's just flexing atp

Verstappen needed that lap to secure pole as his time was only 0.077 seconds quicker than Lando Norris in second. Championship leader Oscar Piastri secured the third spot on the grid for the race on Sunday (September 7).

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth and fifth, respectively, at Ferrari's home race, but Hamilton will start the race from 10th due to his five-place grid drop.

Max Verstappen reflects on securing pole position at the Italian GP

Max Verstappen after securing the pole for the Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen explained that his RB21 has felt great throughout the weekend as he claimed a 45th career pole at the Italian GP. The reigning world champion added that securing the first spot for Sunday's race was a "great moment" for the Red Bull team.

During the post-session interview, Verstappen said:

"I think around here with the low downforce, it is always difficult to nail the lap. Q3 felt good, liked the laps and the car has been working better the whole weekend."

"We made some final changes that allowed me to push a bit more, and for us it is a great moment," Max Verstappen added.

It will be a tough task to keep both McLarens behind him during the race for Max Verstappen, who is aiming to claim what would be only his third race win in 2025. But the driver also claimed that he would give it his everything to try and achieve the best possible result around the Italian circuit.

