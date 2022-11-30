F1 fans make curious connection between Lewis Hamilton and Mattia Binotto's Ferrari exit

Ferrari and F1 fans claim that every time Lewis Hamilton posts a shirtless picture of himself, a famous F1 figure retires from the sport. This time, Italian team principal Mattia Binotto was Hamilton's supposed target as the Italian resigned from the Maranello-based squad earlier today.

Lewis Hamilton posted a post-workout selfie ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP and Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport soon after. Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, and Mick Schumacher followed a similar trend, leading some fans to joke about the conspiracy.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto announced his retirement after 28 years with the Italian team, just after Lewis Hamilton posted yet another photo. While it is obvious that Hamilton does not possess such abilities, it is interesting to note the pattern.

Binotto's resignation has been favorable in the eyes of fans who have wanted the Italian out of Ferrari since the midpoint of the year. The Italian was unable to lead his team to victory despite having built arguably the fastest car of the first half of the season.

Another fan posted a rather hilarious gif of a group of people in shark costumes dancing joyfully - to show Charles Leclerc's supposed reaction to the news. Leclerc famously lost out to Max Verstappen in the 2022 drivers' championship due to a string of poor strategic choices by the Italian outfit.

Other fans feel as though the Prancing Horse's problems in 2022 weren't limited to their team principal. Fans claim the team needs a wider restructuring - especially in the strategy department - to solve their woes. Prominent F1 personality Matt Gallagher wrote:

"If Ferrari feel the need to change team principal, fine."

"But it’s also VERY clear that the problems do not stop there."

"Thank you for your immense contribution to the team Binotto!"

Ferrari fans' disappointment with Mattia Binotto's stint

Evidently, according to most fans, Mattia Binotto's firing is probably the best strategic move made by the team in 2022. The Scuderia notoriously botched their strategy on multiple occasions in 2022, giving Max Verstappen and Red Bull the championship win.

It is still unclear who will replace Binotto in the Italian team next year, but reports suggest that it could possibly be Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur.

