F1 fans react to British tabloid’s dig at Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell - “Ginger spice is more relevant than Hornier”

A British tabloid published Christian Horner's Red Bull investigation under his wife Geri Halliwell's name, sparking quite a reaction from fans on social media.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is currently under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior with his employees. A recent report also revealed that he had been accused of sending messages that were 'sexual' in nature.

The Daily Mail, a popular British tabloid, ran this story on its front page. In an interesting way of framing, however, they refer to Horner as Geri Halliwell's partner (his musician wife).

Fans on social media took this rather sarcastically. One fan said that "Ginger Spice," Halliwell's nickname in the industry, was apparently more relevant in this scenario than Horner.

"Ginger spice is more relevant than Hornier"

One of the users further revealed that the Daily Mail was not the only publication that did not directly mention Christian Horner.

"I work in a shop and was putting the papers out this morning seeing all of this. The Sun and some others mentioned it too but it was always “Geri’s partner” lmao"

The story left some users confused and unconvinced.

Others were critical of the media for framing the story in this way.

Christian Horner denies allegations of behavioral misconduct

Amidst the internal investigation, Horner has denied the allegations that were brought against him. According to The Mirror, he stated that he has 'confidence' in the process and continues to follow it.

"I’m confident in the process and working with the process. I deny absolutely any allegation that has been made against me and yeah, you know it’s… I just continue to work within that process until it's concluded."

Furthermore, he reiterated his commitment to Red Bull ahead of the 2024 F1 season:

"Look I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning, I built this team, and there’s been highs and lows along the way as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier."

"We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons, and that’s in the history books now but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important."

Christian Horner has been the team's principal since their inception in 2005. He is currently the longest-serving principal of a Formula 1 team on the grid.

Red Bull will head into the 2024 season as the defending world champions after a very dominant campaign in the earlier season.