F1 Fantasy: 5 must haves for this weekend’s Australian GP

The 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix is almost around the corner. Along with the intense racing action on the track, fans will look forward to their drivers and teams progressing in F1 Fantasy too.

As the season progresses, some drivers who are available relatively cheap on F1 Fantasy could help fans stay ahead in the fantasy game and win. The price of drivers hasn't fluctuated much since the start of the season, so this is a good time for any major changes.

Best choices for F1 Fantasy ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Here are some of the must-have drivers for your Fantasy team ahead of the race in Australia:

The Dutchman was valued at $26.9 million at the start of the season, and because of the amazing performance he showed in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, his value has risen to $27.1 million. It's expected that he will maintain his pace in Melbourne too, so it wouldn't be wrong to have him in your team.

With the furious comeback the 41-year-old made in the first two rounds of 2023, it's not a surprise to see Alonso's name on this list.

He has been quite impeccable on the track and has given two consistent P3 finishes. The best part? He's valued at $8.7 million and would be an obvious choice to have in your team ahead of the Australian GP.

Charles Leclerc

Although the start of the season has been disappointing for the Ferrari driver, his comeback can be expected in Melbourne, where he won last season. For $21.2 million, Leclerc could be a pretty nice choice to have in your team.

Sergio Perez

The Mexican has everyone on the edge of their seats with his blistering performance in Jeddah. In the actual F1 standings, he's only a single point behind championship leader Verstappen. His value is at $18.2 million, and it would be amazing to have in your fantasy team.

The seven-time world champion is the choice of many. Although the start of the season hasn't been perfect for him on track, it's expected that he would make a recovery and start being more competitive, so it would be nice to have him in your fantasy team.

Apart from the drivers, these are the choices for the best constructors for Melbourne:

Red Bull

The Milton Keynes-based outfit is the highest-valued team on the grid at $27.4 million. However, given their current performance, it would be a safe choice to stick with them.

Aston Martin

The team has made an incredible comeback this season and would be the right choice to have ahead of the race in Melbourne, given their performance and expectations.

Poll : 0 votes