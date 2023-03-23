F1 and FIA alarmed after Saudi Arabian GP yields significant reduction in number of overtakes

According to statistics, there have been fewer overtakes in the first two F1 races of the 2023 season compared to the previous one.

F1 introduced new regulations at the start of the 2022 season to promote closer racing by switching to ground-effect cars and bringing the field together under a budget cap. Although the 2022 season saw some of the closest wheel-to-wheel action in a long time, it looks like the sport might be heading back to its previous issues.

Many drivers like Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz have complained after the Saudi Arabian GP said that they were not able to follow the cars because of the dirty air effects from the car in front.

Leclerc said:

"I could have gone a bit faster, but when I was closer than a second to Carlos, you felt the turbulence of the car in front of you."

Sainz added that the effect was so strong that he felt that he was driving the older cars, adding:

"I had the feeling that there was more turbulent air on the road. It almost felt like in the old cars."

As per AutoMotorUndSport, many engineers have found an aero trick to create more downforce by introducing more outwash elements on the car.

Elements like venturi ducts, front wing flaps and outer baffles of the sidepods create the outwash effect that directs the dirty air away from the car and into the path of the following car.

"Checo knows what he's up against" - Former F1 world champion Damon Hill

Damon Hill noted that Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is aware of the challenge of double world champion Max Verstappen in an F1 title fight.

While speaking to Autosport, Hill said:

"Checo knows what he's up against, but he's not going to go down without a fight. It could be quite interesting. I think the problem that you have is that Max is a bit of a force of nature, and that's how much pressure he can put on the team to make sure his championship aspirations are not interfered with by Checo."

Hill continued:

"From the point of view of the sport, I think that they need to let Checo have every opportunity to fight with a level playing field within that team. Because I know the pressure from the Verstappens, his dad as well, on Red Bull will be intense. He'll be pulling out the card of saying, 'I'm your future. The whole opportunity is built around me', and he'll be leveraging them."

Perez will look to mount a sustained challenge against Verstappen and fight for the F1 title during the season.

