F1 GPDA president Alex Wurz gives his honest verdict on new FIA guidelines where drivers could be banned for misconduct

Alex Wurz, the chairman of the F1 Grand Prix Drivers Association, has called for common sense to prevail in the aftermath of the FIA's new guidelines on punishment for driver's misconduct. Wurz explained that every driver wants to be a role model, and the issue of swearing has to be addressed together.

FIA took a bold step to tighten scrutiny over drivers' conduct before, during, and after race weekends. From the 2025 season onwards, drivers will be penalized for swearing on the radio and for passing any statement that might damage the moral image of the sport's governing body.

The drivers will likely be penalized on the severity of the offense, and a third strike would be a monetary fine of up to €30,000. Drivers may also face a one-month suspension and deduction in championship points in case of extreme events.

While the F1 Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) is yet to issue a formal statement, its chairman, Alex Wurz, has shared his opinion. He backed the drivers and urged both parties to resolve the issue amicably.

Talking to Sky Sports News, Wurz said:

"It’s best to not swear, but it’s not about not swearing. We all know that we are role models. Every driver wants to be a good role model. I don’t know anyone in those elite 20 athletes who is a real rebel and wants to go out and swear and shout. It’s really not the case."

He added:

"We have to just hope that common sense prevails with all of us, that when a word is slipping and perhaps the controller of the feeds is not finding the ‘beep’ button to support us as an industry, because we have to address this together. At the same time, we have to remain authentic, but we can be authentic without swearing."

When FIA first banned swearing on radio, the GPDA issued a statement on social media, criticizing the rule and appealing to the authorities to reconsider their decision.

Alex Wurz denies F1's governing body seeking consultation over new guidelines

F1 GPDA president Alex Wurz (Image Source: Getty)

The FIA stirred a fresh debate by increasing scrutiny over drivers' conduct for the upcoming 2025 season. The punishments include a hefty fine, suspension, and reduction in championship points.

When Alex Wurz, the chairman of the F1 Grand Prix Drivers Association, was asked if the FIA reached out to the GPDA for consultation, he said (via RacingNews365):

"No, there was no consultation. We have read that through the media."

The FIA enforced a ban on swearing on the radio last season, with Max Verstappen being the first driver to be penalized. He served community service after the season. The four-time F1 champion was seemingly unimpressed with the increased scrutiny and urged the FIA to treat drivers like humans.

