F1 Insider details shocking ‘security threat’ to Jack Doohan, his girlfriend, and dad

In a massive claim, F1 insider Kym Illman said that Jack Doohan has received countless threats online in Miami. After the hate intensified, he reportedly hired personal security to ensure his girlfriend's and dad's safety.

Though Doohan entered the 2025 season as a rookie, pressure on his head intensified after Alpine signed reserve driver Franco Colapinto. The speculations of the Aussie having limited time at his helm to prove himself came true when Alpine announced his sacking following the Miami Grand Prix.

From the Imola GP onwards, Colapinto will race for the team, whereas Doohan has been demoted to the reserve driver role.

After the switch was announced on May 7, F1 insider Kym Illman posted a video on his YouTube channel and made staggering claims. He stated that Doohan went through a hard time in Miami. He reportedly received threats from Colapinto fans online through emails and other social media channels.

Illman added that threats to his girlfriend, Ebony Zippora Gold, and dad, Mick Doohan, forced Jack Doohan to hire personal round-the-clock security. He was reportedly planning to retain security in Brazil as well.

"He was receiving all sorts of threats online. So much so that he had around-the-clock security in Miami and was planning on keeping that security for the Brazilian Grand Prix.... It was plain to see by those close to the Aussie that those threats weighed heavily on him.

"People had discovered his personal email address and were sending email threats, which resulted in Jack, his girlfriend, and even his father holding real concerns for their safety in Miami. And on top of that, Jack's sleep was affected."

Illman also revealed that Doohan's team was informed in advance that the Miami GP would be his final race for Alpine. However, his team delayed passing on the message to him, keeping his well-being in mind.

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore explains the reason behind Jack Doohan's exit

Jack Doohan, Lando Norris, Flavio Briatore and George Russell - Source: Getty

F1 fans were caught by surprise after Alpine dropped Jack Doohan from their lineup ahead of the Imola Grand Prix. While Franco Colapinto is slated to take Doohan's place, his initial contract is only valid for the next five races.

To add to the drama, hours before Doohan's sacking, Oliver Oakes also resigned from his role as team principal. Amid this chaos, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has argued that his team needed to access all its driver options before 2026.

"Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races. With the field being so closely matched this year and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our lineup.

"We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team, and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year."

While Jack Doohan failed to score a single point in the opening six races of the 2025 season, Alpine hasn't fared well either. With just seven points, they slipped to ninth position in the Constructors' championship.

