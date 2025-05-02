Broadcast journalist and F1 insider, Will Buxton, shared an enigmatic response to someone who quote-tweeted one of his posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today, calling out Buxton's failure to comment on the controversial ending to the 2021 Formula 1 season. The former presenter of the sport responded, seemingly alluding to the fact that he chose to keep his livelihood instead of commenting on the grand finale.

Buxton's initial Tweet criticized the Ferrari team's livery for this weekend's Grand Prix. It was picked up by a follower who called out the former F1 journalist on his failure to say anything about the 2021 Abu Dhabi race, ending with a rhetorical question.

"I remember when will buxton had way more than 2 opportunities to talk about Abu Dhabi in 2021. To say something that would have historical significance, call out one of the most egregious moments in professional sports history, or just say something honest. Guess what he did? 🌚"

Buxton chose to respond cryptically and added:

"Kept a roof over his head"

This led one observer of the interaction to extrapolate the F1 insider's response to mean that the governing board of the sport, the FIA, had made it clear to the press not to comment on the finale of the 2021 season.

"Interesting comment from Will Buxton. Seems like the FIA threatened journalists if they called out the race manipulation around AD21."

While no such thing is confirmed, Buxton's comments might indicate that he chose to keep his career going instead of saying anything about the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During a safety car restart in the same, lapped cars between the two championship contenders, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, were allowed to unlap themselves, putting the Dutchman right on the Briton's tail, equipped with fresher tyres. Soon after, Verstappen got the lead over Hamilton, ending the latter's hopes for an eighth F1 Drivers' World Championship title.

The decision to allow the cars to join the back of the pack was considered controversial by many.

"It's taken a long time for sure to heal": When Lewis Hamilton addressed his feelings about 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 07, 2024- Source: Getty

In July last year, Lewis Hamilton sat at the top step of the podium of the F1 Grand Prix that took place at the Silverstone track in his home country. Speaking after the race, the driver addressed the 2021 season finale, sharing that it took him time to get over the loss.

"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it. And I know I wasn't and it's taken a long time for sure to heal that kind of feeling." [via SkySports]

Last season was Hamilton's final with Mercedes, and this year, he drives for the Prancing Horses, attempting to secure his eighth drivers' title.

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More