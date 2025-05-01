Ferrari's special livery for the F1 Miami GP draws flak from former presenter

F1 presenter Will Buxton gave a scathing review of the Ferrari's special livery ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Italian team introduced the livery ahead of the race in Florida to celebrate their one year of collaboration with tech giant HP.

The Maranello-based outfit brought HP on as their title sponsor ahead of the Miami race last year and also revealed a slightly tweaked livery with shades of blue on the SF-24. They have carried forward the same this year, with the special livery having the touch of the brand's iconic blue and white colors.

The former world champions had previously shared the special racing suits with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for this weekend before rolling out the livery. The blue and the white are predominantly seen on the front and on the engine cover, which had a white shade in the 2025 season thus far.

However, the Miami Grand Prix special livery did not sit well with former F1 pundit Will Buxton, who expressed his displeasure on X and said:

"2 opportunities to create something gorgeous with historical relevance, and twice it’s just a nonsensical mess. Go all in on a special livery or don’t bother."

At the launch of the livery, Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP, spoke about the partnership between the two iconic brands and said, via Ferrari.com:

"Our collaboration with Ferrari is a testament to how HP is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Together, we are harnessing technology, performance, and innovation to create and co-engineer exceptional experiences on and off the track."

HP had previously been a partner with multiple F1 teams such as Williams F1, Jordan, and Stewart, before joining hands with Ferrari.

Ferrari CEO reflects upon the one year with HP

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated that the 'asymmetric livery' was the mark of the Italian team's deep association with HP, which began last year at the same place.

On the team's official website, Vigna spoke about the significance of the partnership and said:

"It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we’ve seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries.

"This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery. It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change."

It has been reported that the HP and the Prancing Horses' deal is around $100m, which is the joint highest for any title sponsorship with Red Bull and Oracle.

