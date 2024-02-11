F1 insider insists Fernando Alonso has shown “great interest” in replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has reportedly shown 'great interest' in replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion will leave the German team at the end of the 2024 season after 12 years with them that led to six of his seven world titles from 2014 to 2020. Since the announcement, there has been great interest from fans to give their suggestions for the replacement of Lewis Hamilton.

According to F1-Insider, Fernando Alonso has been pretty active and shown great interest in replacing his former McLaren teammate at Mercedes for the 2025 season. The Spaniard is not shy of making a big move in the driver market silly season as he proved when he switched from Alpine to Aston Martin at the start of 2023.

The two-time world champion's contract with the Silverstone-based team expires at the end of 2024 and he hopes to get a chance to race for a top team once again in the final years of his career.

While appearing on Sky F1, former world champion Jenson Button vouched for Alonso as Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes and said:

"I might have a bit of a man crash on my ex-teammate, but I would love to see Fernando Alonso. He is 42 now, but the hunger is there. And if the hunger is there, the fitness is there. He drives every day in a go-kart or some sort of race car. If he's there, I think it'd be a cool partnership. I think they'd learn from each other pretty well and work well together."

Former F1 driver picks Fernando Alonso over Sebastian Vettel for a seat at Mercedes

Former F1 driver David Coulthard picked Fernando Alonso over four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

On his Formula for Success podcast, the ex-McLaren driver said:

“If I was Mercedes, I would take Alonso over Vettel. He’s race fit, he understands the engine, the power unit, because of Aston Martin and he’s still gladiatorial and got the bit between his teeth.

"Yes, maybe Seb was just struggling a little bit with the development of the Aston when he was there. But he wasn’t, sort of, putting manners on Lance Stroll in the way that we have seen from Fernando Alonso. So, if I could get Fernando, I’d take him.”

It will be interesting to see which driver replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025 as the team has an entire year to choose the perfect successor for the seven-time world champion.